BPM Microsystems Wins Product Innovation Award for WhisperTeach

"Pick and place errors account for the majority of quality issues when programming semiconductor devices. The vacuum systems can easily blow these delicate devices out of place, or cause them to jump up to the nozzle. This can result in poor job yield and the potential for inaccurate alignment," said Sarah Kamery, Director of Product Marketing for BPM Microsystems. "With devices getting smaller and smaller, operators need automated solutions to quickly and accurately teach jobs, and WhisperTeach™ provides that solution."

WhisperTeach™ uses artificial intelligence and an enhanced pneumatic system to learn and determine the accurate z-height between the nozzle and device. BPM invented WhisperTeach™, patent pending, to help programming centers and manufacturers reduce setup time per job, improve cycle time, reduce changeover time, and improve job accuracy.

The annual NPI Awards recognize companies that introduce innovative new products for electronics assembly equipment, materials, software, and PCB fabrication. Award recipients are chosen by an independent panel of industry experts.

About BPM Microsystems

BPM Microsystems is a global provider of device programming systems, test and measurement systems, factory integration software and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries. Founded in 1985, BPM Microsystems serves more than 2,000 programming centers, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers in over 49 countries.

