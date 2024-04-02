BPM once again named a "Top 100 Firm" and Regional Leader by Accounting Today

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, proudly announces its continued recognition by Accounting Today as one of the "Top 100 Firms" in the nation for 2024. Coming in at #34 on the list based on total revenue, the Firm also ranks fourth on the publication's "Regional Leaders" list, highlighting the top firms in the West.

"These national recognitions reflect the dedication of our colleagues, who are the heart of everything we do at BPM – Because People Matter," comments BPM CEO Jim Wallace. "These accolades inspire us to continue striving for excellence. Our continued growth is an opportunity to better serve our clients and deliver more value. Growth allows continued expansion to our offerings and increases our presence on a national and global level."

Among the highlights noted by Accounting Today:

BPM's business combinations with Long Beach, Calif. -based O&S CPAs and Business Advisors ( Jan. 2023 ) and Las Vegas -based Fair, Anderson & Langerman ( Aug. 2023 ).

-based O&S CPAs and Business Advisors ( ) and -based Fair, Anderson & Langerman ( ). Launch of the BPM Business Lifecycle Center.

Release of a GPT-4-powered chatbot and a build out of a new AI service.

Establishment of a training center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Move and expansion of Bengaluru, India office.

The news comes on the heels of BPM being named on USA Today's inaugural lists of "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms 2024," and receiving ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting award for the ninth consecutive year. These noteworthy achievements reflect the Firm's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional client service. Through its BPM1™ Service Model, which provides a people-first approach, clients gain access to the Firm's best and most qualified resources.

Read more about BPM's 2023-24 key accomplishments and commitment to its clients, colleagues and communities here.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and wine and agribusiness industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

SOURCE BPM