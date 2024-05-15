New York-Based PR Powerhouse Acknowledged Among America's Elite for Exceptional Public Relations and Communications

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM-PR Firm ( http://www.bpm-prfirm.com/ ) has been awarded and recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies 2024 . The awards list was announced this morning, May 15th, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek.com. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

BPM-PR Firm Awarded by Newsweek on America's Best PR Agencies 2024 List

America's Best PR Agencies 2024 identifies and honors 150 exceptional PR agencies across 11 distinct client sectors and 13 specializations. Effective public relations and communications are indispensable for companies, serving multifaceted purposes. They actively sculpt and uphold a company's reputation, bolster awareness surrounding their offerings, and, crucially, navigate crises or negative publicity to safeguard public trust. In the United States, several agencies cater to these specific needs, offering a diverse range of services. The list is based on surveys of two groups: peers (owners & employees of PR agencies) and PR specialists (people who work in PR departments of US companies). In every sector and specialization category, the PR agencies with the highest number of recommendations were sorted into two classes: 4 stars and 5 stars. Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"BPM-PR Firm is honored to announce our award and recognition by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies 2024. This prestigious accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence. It speaks volumes about the caliber of our clientele and the exceptional quality of the Public Relations services we consistently deliver. Distinguished by an unparalleled layered media approach, our team operates with surgical-like precision and finesse, setting us apart as industry leaders. We extend our deepest gratitude to Newsweek and Statista Inc. for this distinguished recognition, reaffirming our dedication to delivering unparalleled PR results for our esteemed clientele worldwide." - Monique Tatum, CEO of BPM-PR Firm

BPM-PR Firm is a leading PR firm known for crafting unique media messages that move the world by implementing innovative PR strategies and delivering unparalleled PR campaign results. The agency intricately designs media campaigns to layer and level up its clients' PR efforts, which are well known for their unique, creative, and revolutionary PR campaigns across various industries, including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, wellness, events, and consumer products. With over 19 years of experience, BPM-PR Firm has established itself as a trusted partner to prestigious global brands, unicorn companies, and emerging brands. Prominent and esteemed brands on the BPM-PR Firm roster have included Armitron , Soaak Technologies , Subtl Beauty , Patricia Nash Designs , Bellabeat , The Moulin Rouge , Sabon , The Mane Choice , Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorker Event, The Dance Magazine Awards at Alvin Ailey , and Hot 97 Summer Jam's 20th Anniversary at MetLife Stadium.

The firm's commitment to excellence has been recognized multiple times, most recently as the Winner of PR Daily's Content Strategy Awards for Strategy of The Year for 2023 and in 2021 by Forbes as One of America's Best PR Firms. Highly regarded for cross-industry work in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, wellness, experts, event PR, and corporate communications, BPM-PR intricately designs each media campaign to layer and consistently level up its clients' PR and media efforts. The process is achieved through media mentions, article and television coverage, electrifying campaign ideas, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, awards, events, and more. The firm has offices in New York, California, and Washington D.C.; however, services and clients span the globe.

For more information on BPM-PR Firm services, their recent Newsweek's America's Best PR Agencies 2024 award, or to interview Monique Tatum regarding the company's business trajectory, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT BPM-PR FIRM (BEAUTIFUL PLANNING MARKETING & PR, LLC)

BPM-PR Firm

Lauren Mack

877.841.7244

[email protected]

SOURCE BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR)