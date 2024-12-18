BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR, LLC) Named to PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List

A Global Leader in PR Excellence Recognized for Innovation, Creativity, and Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR, LLC) is proud to announce its inclusion in PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List, a prestigious recognition that celebrates the most innovative and effective PR and communications agencies across the industry. This honor places BPM-PR Firm among the top-performing Public Relations agencies of the year for 2024, standing out among many exceptional entrants.

Named to PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List

PR Daily's Top Agencies List honors agencies that have demonstrated superior expertise in public relations, marketing, social media, crisis communications, media relations, and more. BPM-PR Firm's selection highlights its dedication to delivering impactful results for its clients through creative strategies and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Approaching its 20th anniversary in March of 2025, BPM-PR Firm has solidified its reputation for crafting robust, results-driven PR campaigns that seamlessly integrate traditional media with cutting-edge digital strategies. The firm consistently delivers outstanding results, earning the trust of high-profile clients such as Armitron, Patricia Nash Designs, and Soaak Technologies. Its campaigns are recognized for their clear, impactful messaging, resonating both nationally and internationally. Furthermore, BPM-PR Firm has successfully run Public Relations campaigns with iconic brands like Bellabeat, Sabon, and the legendary Moulin Rouge, demonstrating its ability to achieve exceptional outcomes across diverse industries and global markets. Their industry expertise ranges from fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and consumer products all the way to technology, mobile apps, experts and authors, and main-stage events. The PR Firm's expertise also shines in its work with New York Fashion Week (NYFW) and Fashion Weeks globally, where it has executed masterful campaigns and events that amplify the visibility of designers and brands alike. With years of experience in the fashion industry, the agency remains a go-to partner for brands seeking innovative PR strategies tailored to the fast-paced fashion world.

"Congratulations to BPM-PR Firm for earning a spot on PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Ragan's Award programs. "We are proud to honor agencies like yours that set the standard for excellence."

This recognition by PR Daily is the latest in a series of accolades for BPM-PR Firm, cementing its position as one of the leading players in the PR industry known for creative excellence and results-driven campaigns. As part of this prestigious recognition, BPM-PR Firm was celebrated at the PR Daily Awards Luncheon on December 11, 2024, at the City Winery in New York City, where top communications professionals gathered to honor the industry's best campaigns, individuals, and agencies.

"Being named to PR Daily's Top Agencies List is a highly sought-after industry accolade and a testament to the exceptional work our team delivers daily," said Monique Tatum, CEO of BPM-PR Firm. "We are exceptionally honored. I particularly fell in love with the statement on the PR Daily announcement page that read: ' The best PR agencies in the country exemplify creativity, client services, and above all, results that move the needle and change hearts and minds. Each of the honorees for PR Daily's Top Agency Awards 2024 showcased these qualities in spades.' That is what we aim to do daily, and all of our clients truly feel like family, so we have a phenomenal team that works to do that daily."

BPM-PR Firm is an independently owned and operated business with offices headquartered in New York City and has long been recognized as a leader in the PR industry. Newsweek recently named the firm one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024, and in 2023, it won PR Daily's Content Strategy Award for Strategy of the Year. These accolades reflect the firm's dedication to delivering unparalleled results for its clients, using a multi-layered media approach that sets it apart from other agencies.

About BPM-PR Firm

BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR) was founded in 2005 and is a leading public relations agency headquartered in New York City. It is known for its robust media coverage and multi-layered PR strategies. The public relations firm works across various industries, including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, wellness, events, and arts and culture. BPM-PR Firm is trusted within the U.S. and by global brands to effectively manage and communicate their products and public image through the media; for more information, visit www.bpm-prfirm.com.

About Ragan Communications and Ragan

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training, and intelligence for over 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions, and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

