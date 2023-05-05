BPM-PR Firm Celebrates Its 18th Anniversary

A Reflection on Nearly Two Decades Worth of PR Excellence

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM-PR Firm, a leading public relations firm, is proud to announce its 18th anniversary. The firm is known for crafting powerfully unique media messages that move the world by implementing innovative public relations strategies and delivering unparalleled PR campaign results. Over 18 years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner to world-renowned global brands, enterprises, unicorn companies, and emerging startups.

Founded in 2005 by CEO and President Monique Tatum, BPM-PR Firm has become one of the industry's most respected public relations agencies. The longevity of BPM-PR's success is a testament to its team of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the media landscape and a passion for delivering strategically powerful results for clients.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary. Our longevity within the public relations industry provides us wise insight to predict successful media campaigns, foresee and avoid media potholes, and respond quickly to client needs within the news," states BPM-PR Firm CEO and President Monique Tatum. "With it comes a beautiful flow of expertise within our internal teams, PR processes, and day-to-day operations. It's a unique energy that is not felt only by our clients but also by outside media and our network connections."

BPM-PR Firm's commitment to excellence has been recognized multiple times, notably in 2021 by Forbes as One of America's Best PR Firms. Highly regarded for cross-industry work in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, wellness, experts, event PR, and corporate communications, BPM-PR intricately designs each media campaign to layer and consistently level up its clients' PR and media efforts. The process is achieved through media mentions and incorporating electrifying campaign ideas, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, awards, influencer engagements, events, and more. Though NYC based, the firm's clients span the globe with national and international PR campaign services.

Prominent and esteemed brands on the BPM-PR Firm roster have included Armitron, Bellabeat, The Moulin Rouge, Sabon, The Mane Choice, iOne Digital, Cougar Shoes, Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorker Event, The Dance Magazine Awards at Alvin Ailey, and Hot 97 Summer Jam's 20th Anniversary at MetLife Stadium. As BPM-PR Firm enters its 18th year, it remains committed to providing exceptional service to its clients and delivering outstanding results.

"Over the past 18 years, I have seen the PR industry change and evolve several times. The industry is spinning faster than ever, with new opportunities consistently being introduced," shares Monique Tatum. "We are excited about the future of PR for both our firm and our clients."

For more information on BPM-PR Firm, media interviews, or sales, contact [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244. To learn more about BPM-PR Firm and its services, visit http://www.bpm-prfirm.com/.

ABOUT BPM-PR FIRM

BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR) is an NYC-based Award Winning PR Firm/ Public Relations Agency specializing in Fashion PR, Beauty PR, Lifestyle PR, Wellness PR, Event PR, Technology PR, Expert PR, and Corporate Communications. The PR Agency obtains full national and international publicity for its clients. For information on BPM-PR Firm visit http://www.bpm-prfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Monique Tatum

[email protected]

877-841-7244

SOURCE BPM-PR Firm