BPM receives 2024 MOVE Project's Best CPA Firm for Women and Equity Leadership

Firm recognized for profession-leading efforts to identify and elevate women and minority leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has been named one of the Best CPA Firms for Women as well as one of the Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership for 2024 by the Accounting MOVE Project.

The MOVE Project acknowledges BPM's exceptional dedication to creating an inclusive workplace environment. BPM celebrated its growing percentage of new female Partners at the Firm, who made up 50% of the 2024 class. This was in part driven by the Firm's Inclusion Now! (IN!) program and Women's Initiative Now! (WIN!) Colleague Resource Group (CRG), which embody BPM's dedication to its brand promise of Because People Matter.

Under the direction of BPM CEO Jim Wallace and the proactive efforts of the Inclusion Now! Committee, led by Committee Chair and Chief Transformation Officer Lindsay Stevenson, BPM is pioneering intentional diversity efforts across all aspects, from corporate services to client-facing. Champions of its WIN! Colleague Resource Group have made a tremendous impact through programming, partnerships and increased visibility, nearly doubling membership over the last 18 months.

"We are honored to once again receive this acknowledgment, which recognizes our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where colleagues feel recognized, celebrated and empowered," says Wallace. "At BPM, we believe embracing diverse perspectives drives innovation and success, and we remain committed to ensuring every colleague has the opportunity to thrive, lead and be a leader."

With a Board that boasts one-third female representation, BPM exemplifies its dedication to elevating underrepresented groups and women's leadership roles. Three of the Firm's recent additions to the C-suite are women, and 84% of BPM's recent NextGen/Inspire Leadership Development cohort is comprised of women.

"BPM exemplifies what it means to prioritize both client care and employee development," adds Bonnie Buol Ruszczyk, President of the MOVE Project. "The Firm not only delivers outstanding service to its clients, but it also fosters a culture where every employee has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the Firm's success while thriving personally in ways that align with their individual goals."

BPM is featured for pay equity and non-traditional practice development training in this year's MOVE Report. According to the Report, "This initiative empowers remote colleagues, caretakers, parents and others by providing flexible and innovative ways to develop business outside traditional settings. As a result, more women are becoming partners — in fact, women comprised half of the latest partner class."

"This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to lifting women up, breaking down barriers and fostering deep connections that enable us all to thrive both professionally and personally — the very essence of our WIN CRG's mission," comments Jessica Hekmatjah, Chief Marketing Officer for BPM and Executive Sponsor of its WIN! Colleague Resource Group. "Through the Firm's steadfast support, we've created a safe space where members and allies can come together to celebrate progress, discuss leadership and energize each other through the ups and downs women face."

Recognized as a "Top 100 Firm" by Accounting Today and a top employer in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area by the North Bay Business Journal, BPM also received ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting award for the ninth consecutive year and was named on USA Today's inaugural lists of "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms 2024."

To explore career opportunities with BPM, visit the Firm's Careers page.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, with offices domestically and internationally. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and wine and agribusiness industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

SOURCE BPM