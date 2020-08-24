BPM Supreme Partners With T-Pain To Launch New Online Sample Library, BPM Create

"With the launch of BPM Create, we're looking to take what you know about a sample library, and amplify it ten times over. Everything from the quality of the content you'll find on the platform, to the agility of the search, it all adds up to the most powerful sound platform available," says Angel "AROCK" Castillo , Founder and CEO of BPM Supreme. "We're excited for all the incredible music that will come from our community with this innovation."

To celebrate the kickoff of this brand new platform, BPM Supreme and BPM Create collaborated with noted two-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist and record producer, T-Pain, on the "Wake Up Dead" talent search that culminated in minting the careers of three up and coming producers by awarding them with an official release on T-Pain's label, Nappy Boy Entertainment. This accompanies a slew of prizes from sponsors like Roland, Artiphon, Audionamix, and more. From close to 1,000 remixes submitted, T-Pain hand-selected tracks from MAAHEZ from Cuba, DISTO from Costa Rica, and Nesse J from San Diego, California.

"The team at BPM Supreme and I — we were on a mission to find the freshest new remixes for my single "Wake Up Dead" featuring Chris Brown, and that's exactly what we did," said T-Pain. "It's awesome to see the full range of music producers from amateur all the way up to professional put their creative touch on my track. That is what music is all about, creating what feels right to you. That's why I love sites like BPM Create, that help inspire this new wave of producers."

BPM Create has also partnered with leading sound design companies to distribute content through the platform. Available now are hundreds of sound packs from labels like Producer Loops, Vandalism, Trend Loops, YnK Audio, and more. BPM Create invites more sound label partners to inquire about distribution and opportunities to receive scheduled monthly payments in line with industry standards.

BPM Create launches with over 100k royalty-free sounds that you can search by instrument, key, genre, or bpm. New content will be uploaded weekly, and the platform will feature a content dashboard with top trending packs and weekly curated sounds. Key product features include:

100% Royalty-Free Sounds

Musical Stems, Effects, Vocals, Drum Beats, Loops, One-Shots, Instruments & MIDI files

Powerful Advanced Search Functionality

Tagged & Organized Files for Optimal User-Friendliness

BPM Create is available now for a monthly subscription price between $4.99 - $14.99. To learn more about the new sample library, or to sign up to receive 25 free promotional credits to use immediately, visit https://www.bpmsupreme.com/bpm-create.

About BPM Supreme

BPM Supreme is a leading digital music service for professional DJs delivering an extensive selection of new releases and exclusive tracks through a user-friendly platform and mobile app. With an innovative approach to music discovery, the company's mission is to be the most trusted source for DJ-ready content. BPM Supreme names many notable DJs as users of the platform, such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Z-Trip, A-Trak, The Chainsmokers, and DJ Snoopadelic. Over the past ten years, BPM Supreme has partnered with some of the music industry's most prominent companies, including Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Empire Records, Dim Mak Records, Mad Decent, Roland, Pioneer DJ, Denon DJ, and Serato.

Learn more at bpmsupreme.com.

About BPM Create

BPM Create is a new online sample library by leading music service BPM Supreme built for creative DJing, beat making, and music production. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, BPM Create's mission is to redefine the way artists, producers, and DJs create music. Launching in 2020, the service will offer a vast selection of expertly designed, meticulously curated, and royalty-free samples, effects, loops, and one-shots.

Learn more at https://www.bpmsupreme.com/bpm-create.

