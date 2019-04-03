Bpm'online Academy Introduces Revamped Certification Program

BOSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of business process automation and CRM, announces the update of its Certification program.

Users can assess their knowledge and skills in one of two areas: bpm'online analyst and bpm'online developer. Bpm'online analyst certification is intended for such roles as implementation specialists, business analysts, sales managers, pre-sales engineers and CRM coordinators, while bpm'online developer certification is intended for custom solution developers. There are two different levels of certification available: basic and advanced.

Our newest certification is a 1.5-hour assessment designed to help users assess their knowledge and skills in bpm'online customization and development. The new certification exam consists of three different stages:

Stage 1: Practical "homework" assignment (performed remotely, prior to the certification)

Practical "homework" assignment (performed remotely, prior to the certification) Stage 2: Testing the knowledge of the selected bpm'online product, platform, and features

Testing the knowledge of the selected bpm'online product, platform, and features Stage 3: Interview to assess relevant skills (for bpm'online analyst exam only)

Let's delve deeper into each stage.

1. Homework assignment

The bpm'online analyst certification assignment includes testing the knowledge of such functionality as adding sections and workplaces, setting up business rules, creating tabs, setting up permissions, building business processes, etc. The bpm'online developer certification is built to assess development skills, skills in client- and server-side debugging and using built-in customization tools.

2. Testing

The testing stage is aimed at assessing the knowledge of the selected bpm'online product, platform, and features. The applicant receives a direct link to the test on the academy website. The test question topics depend on the type of exam chosen.

3. Interview to assess relevant skills

The interview stage is designed to evaluate an applicant's technical skills. This stage is held in the form of an interview with a trainer. Post interview, the trainer posts the test results to the bpm'online academy.

Learn more about the certification policy >>



About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.bpmonline.com

Contact:

Gregory Rosa

6177657997

212101@email4pr.com

SOURCE bpm'online

Related Links

https://www.bpmonline.com/

