Bpm'online has Been Named a Leader in the Nucleus CRM Value Matrix for the Fourth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Leader in the CRM Technology Value Matrix 2019 by Nucleus Research for the fourth year in a row.

Nucleus Research applies profound technology understanding coupled with a financially focused investigative approach to uncover the value CRM products can provide. In the CRM Technology Value Matrix, the vendors are measured on both usability and functionality – key drivers of value – and categorizes as Leaders, Experts, Facilitators, and Core Providers.

Being ranked as a CRM leader by Nucleus Research for the fourth consecutive year reflects the consistent product advancements and high value bpm'online delivers in usability and functionality across the three key pillars of CRM: sales, marketing, and service.

Bpm'online continues to strengthen its leadership positions by growing its data integration, orchestration, and mapping capabilities. According to Nucleus, "Going beyond the marketing hype, customer relationship management vendors are investing in making AI practical with prebuilt capabilities and data integration and synchronization investments. At the same time, Leaders in the CRM Technology Value Matrix highlight a renewed focus on usability, driving user interface innovations and embedded intelligence to boost productivity of individual users."

"It's with immense pleasure that we announce we've been recognized as a Leader in Nucleus CRM Technology Value Matrix for the fourth year in a row. We believe this recognition is earned thanks to the ultimate value our technology brings to our customers. Bpm'online continually works on its products advancement, offering first-class usability and functionality that is highly demanded by businesses of different size and type all over the globe." – commented Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online.

