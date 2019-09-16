Bpm'online has Successfully Renewed ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, today announces its successful renewal of certification for ISO 27001. This once again confirmed the high level of data protection from various threats, including breaches. The audit was performed by Bureau Veritas Certification (BVC), a world leader in consumer product testing, inspection and auditing services.

Gaining ISO 27001 certification means bpm'online has been independently reviewed and assessed as compliant with the internationally recognized and respected information security standard. ISO 27001 is aimed at improving the effectiveness of information protection measures. Information security systems built on this standard ensure the protection of the CIA triad – the most fundamental concept in cyber security, where C-I-A stands for confidentiality, integrity and availability of data.

ISO 27001 certificate is valid for three years. During the 3-year validity period, an organization must perform certificate maintenance to confirm the ISMS remains compliant, operates as specified, and continually improves. To maintain the certification, the certification body visits the ISMS site at least once a year to carry out a surveillance audit. During the surveillance audit, only a portion of the ISMS is audited. Towards the end of the three years, the certification body audits the entire ISMS.

"Thousands of companies all over the world use bpm'online products for data processing. That's why ensuring information security is one of the key aspects of our work. We thank Bureau Veritas for the audit and are pleased to be able to confirm the reliability of our solutions once again," said Sergey Sorokin, Chief Operating Officer at bpm'online.

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!





About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC), delivering high quality services to help clients meet the growing challenges of quality, safety, environmental protection and social responsibility, including within the marine industry. Bureau Veritas is committed to providing the tools and expertise required to minimize risk, ensure compliance and help clients move forward with confidence.





