Bpm'online Introduces a Major Update to Its Intelligent Platform For Business Process Automation and CRM

BOSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of business process automation and CRM, today announced a major update of its product line, bpm'online version 7.12 featuring over 200 enhancements and updates to accelerate business growth and transformation.

Bpm'online 7.12 features tools to accelerate the four key pillars of business transformation cycle – implementation, adoption, alignment and change.

1. Key enhancements to accelerate implementation

A significant focus of bpm'online 7.12 is to provide its users with extended out-of-the-box capabilities, solutions, connectors and processes to speed up bpm'online's implementation into the digital ecosystem of any organization. Enhancements include:

Extended marketing campaigns and bulk email management features

Cross-functional tools for predictive scoring

Tools for smarter service case management and simplified multilingual communications

Marketplace apps, connectors and templates to improve sales, customer experience and operations

2. Key enhancements to accelerate adoption

Bpm'online combines AI with leading UI to accelerate adoption. In version 7.12, bpm'online introduced:

Revamped analytics/reporting capabilities to conduct in-depth data analysis more efficiently and effectively

Enhanced capabilities for data management

New tools to easily manage customer history

UI customization tools from bpm'online marketplace

Out-of-the-box gamification tools for employees' engagement and training

3. Key enhancements to accelerate alignment

The latest version boasts bpm'online's powerful low-code integration capabilities to create a unified digital ecosystem. Specific enhancements include:

Web Services along with new process elements to enable users without specific IT skills to easily configure the integration of bpm'online with third-party systems

A Marketplace template for Azure Active Directory integration to manage access from a single identity management service

Automation of the importing of leads from Facebook ad campaigns to bpm'online

A ready-made mobile app for storing entire call history from smartphones to bpm'online

4. Key enhancements to accelerate change

Bpm'online 7.12 features numerous tools to drive change. Including new capabilities for business analysts and professional developers, such as:

Extended tools for business process management to simplify the work with business processes at all stages

Revamped Process Library to amplify business analysts' performance

Enhanced process debugging

Background process execution enhancing user experience, while performing resource-heavy process steps

Ability to make changes in the Section Wizard without compilation

Additional features for mobile app development – ability to control mode and synchronization parameters in offline mode through the API

"The newest version of bpm'online 7.12, was designed to provide businesses all over the world with maximum agility and tools to adapt and transform faster in the constantly accelerating world. We believe that the latest version of bpm'online will equip our customers with all the tools to always accelerate and be ahead of the game." – said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online.

