Bpm'online Introduces a Major Update to its Low-Code BPM Platform and Leading CRM Products

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation, and CRM, today announces the major update to its products. Bpm'online version 7.15 features further advancements of tools to help digital leaders accelerate business growth.

Improvements in the latest version include enhanced functionality for sales forecasting, robust citizen development tools for system customization, improvements to the user portal, extended open source technologies support, advanced marketing campaign management capabilities, and much more.

"Helping businesses accelerate growth has always been our primary focus, and this major update contributes to the bpm'online mission with extended functionality and a number of improvements. All the tools in version 7.15 – for accurate sales forecasting, system customization, marketing campaign management, and extended open source technologies support – are designed to help organizations take efficiency to the next level," says Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of bpm'online.

Bpm'online version 7.15 features:

To accelerate service and enhance communication, bpm'online version 7.15 has:

Extensions for citizen developers to customize personal and company profiles on the portal

Enhanced portal capabilities for first-class user access rights management

For sales professionals, the latest version delivers advanced technology to accelerate the complete sales cycle further:

Enhanced forecasting capabilities to make data-backed sales decisions

Additional options to configure formulas for Actual and Forecasted indicators

The update accelerates marketing professionals' efficiency with the following set of improvements:

Advanced campaign management capabilities for more agile marketing campaigns

New functions in the Content Designer to draft custom email templates with ease

For better performance, the mobile app will now sync with the core bpm'online application much faster. Among the core mobile app updates of bpm'online v. 7.15 are the following:

Support of "deep links": links that open records in a mobile application

Support of iOS 13 and Android Q

The data management functionality has been enriched to accelerate operations. Among the upgrades are:

Ability to display the email preview on the Email detail, allowing users to receive basic information about each email immediately

Bpm'online version 7.15 also features the following changes to the platform:

PostgreSQL DBMS is now available for bpm'online marketing and bpm'online sales enterprise. In the newest release all core products — studio, marketing, sales, service — support PostgreSQL

For better flexibility and agility, bpm'online extended support of open source technologies including:

On-site utility to ensure compatibility with all supported DBMS – MS SQL, Oracle and PostgreSQL.

Learn more about bpm'online version 7.15>>

Start using bpm'online today>>

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.bpmonline.com .

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

617.765.7997

226393@email4pr.com

SOURCE bpm'online

Related Links

http://www.bpmonline.com

