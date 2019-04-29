Bpm'online Introduces Major Update to its Intelligent Low-Code Platform for Process Automation and CRM

BOSTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, today announced the release of the latest version of its intelligent platform. Bpm'online 7.14 is tailored to make enterprises more efficient in building, optimizing, and maintaining business transformation processes.

Key features in this update include more robust customization options, improved data processing and management, optimizations to further improve the user interaction with the software, and much more.

"At bpm'online we believe you can't build lasting customer relationships without powerful business processes and coherent strategy in place. Striving to deliver immense value to our customers, we launched the update that remarkably enriches their experience with our software," stated Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of bpm'online. "We've been listening to our clients' feedback to make enhancements that perfectly match the customers' needs."

Highlights of the core new features of bpm'online version 7.14 include:

New architecture capabilities of bpm'online Self-service Portal

Bpm'online portal architecture has been revamped and is now available for all bpm'online products - studio, marketing, sales and service - in three editions:

Self-service portal for companies that want to automate the processing of cases from internal and/or external users, while maintaining limited access to data. Customer portal for companies that need an affordable tool for the automation of complex processes. Partner portal for companies that need to organize the processes of servicing external users involved in all stages of the sales process.

Enhanced CRM functionality

Latest CRM improvements include enhanced functionality to accelerate marketing, sales and service:

Extended Dynamic Content capabilities to send even more personalized emails to each segment of bulk email recipients.

Advanced functionality for email template configuration.

The 'File preview for bpm'online' add-on to preview documents and images attached to any section record without downloading it.

Robust low-code capabilities, administration and development tools

Updated low-code tools allow users to accelerate day-to-day operations, improve development speed and boost productivity:

Enhanced tools for system customization.

Revamped access rights management interface.

Smooth processing of "Decimal" type constant parameters.

.Net Framework version support.

Powerful data management tools

This set of features enables users to keep customer data clean and get rid of unnecessary information in the system. Updated features include:

Ability to schedule automatic duplicate search in any bpm'online section.

Tools to merge any records in any system section or lookup.

Updated mobile app to drive better cross-platform UX

Enhanced mobile app allows users to boost their efficiency on the go. Key improvements include:

Ability to work with dynamic, static and favorite folders configured in the main application.

Enhanced performance and page load time.

