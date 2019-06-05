Bpm'online Launches a New Free Product to Accelerate Process Design - bpm'online Studio Free

BOSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, is excited to announce the launch of its brand new product - bpm'online studio free, a free powerful tool for collaborative process design.

The new product will help accelerate process management with its powerful out-of-the-box capabilities that allow users to accelerate process design, standardize process management, design processes jointly with the team and simplify process documentation. Process design — made simple, delivered for free!

Bpm'online studio free is a new and unique product built to make process design easy as never before. At absolutely no cost to users they will be able to:

Accelerate process design

Design process diagrams with simple visual tools, store them in a convenient process library and manage all the processes in the unified environment.

Take advantage of the robust process designer that leverages BPMN 2.0 standard, which enables both business and IT to easily understand and work with process models. Export process diagrams to and import from other BPM systems thanks to *bpmn support.

Collaborate on process design with your team: involve colleagues to work on your process, share links to processes for remote viewing and commenting, edit processes together in real time.

Capture information and add necessary explanations to a process on the fly. The system allows for converting process descriptions in the app into PDF files to get comprehensive process documentation.

"Bpm'online studio free is designed to take business process modeling to a whole new level! We equipped our new free product with all the tools needed to accelerate process design and simplify process management. We believe that bpm'online studio free will help users streamline process design, get a complete picture of the organizational processes and significantly increase operational efficiency." – commented Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online.

All the users of the bpm'online studio free are invited to participate in bpm'online's Business Process Championship and win prizes. In order to participate, users need to sign up for bpm'online studio free and then design and submit a unique and useful process that helps solve an organizational challenge in an effective way. The Business Process Championship runs from June 5, 2019 until July 17, 2019 and is open to everyone no matter where participants are based or what industry or company they work at.

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

