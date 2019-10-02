Bpm'online Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader in the September 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management for bpm'online marketing(1).

The report evaluates 15 vendors, defining CRM lead management as "the process of capturing leads, tracking their activities and behavior, qualifying them, giving them constant attention to make them sales-ready, and then passing them on to the sales team."

Bpm'online marketing is a marketing automation software which helps organizations orchestrate customer journeys and accelerate lead-to-revenue. The product comes with best practice processes for efficient lead management – from demand generation to lead nurturing, to lead scoring, to final hand-off to sales. Its primary task is ensuring companies focus on qualified and sales-ready leads only. Bpm'online marketing can be both used separately or as a part of bpm'online CRM suite – coupled with bpm'online sales and bpm'online service solutions, built on one low-code process management platform. Bpm'online CRM allows for streamlining engagements across the entire customer journey.

"In the fast-paced business environment, marketing professionals expect software to make lead management process easy, though highly efficient. Bpm'online equips businesses with powerful tools, capable of amplifying their marketing efforts and ensuring top-notch customer engagement," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online. "This year we were positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management, and we believe this recognition is a result of our consistent focus on helping companies accelerate," she adds.

(1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management, Ilona Hansen, Julian Poulter, Noah Elkin, Christy Ferguson, 23 September 2019

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

