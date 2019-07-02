Bpm'online Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation

BOSTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation(1). It's the fourth consecutive year bpm'online is recognized by one of the leading global research organizations, and the first time in the Leaders quadrant.

The report evaluates 19 vendors for their sales force automation (SFA) systems. Bpm'online believes its position as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation is driven by its consistently high customer experience evaluations from reference customers, improved product functionality and strength of deployment.

"We are proud to be named by Gartner as a Leader in their Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online. "At bpm'online we are laser focused on meeting the needs of today's sales organization striving to accelerate their sales growth. We believe we've improved year over year and that our position in this Magic Quadrant is the result of the persistent efforts we make to empower our customers in growing their organizations through automation of their sale processes and activities."

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.bpmonline.com

