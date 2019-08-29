Bpm'online Named a Leader in Three Categories of the 2019 CRM Market Leader Awards - Enterprise CRM, CRM for Midsize Companies and SFA

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader in three categories in The 2019 CRM Market Leader Awards by CRM Magazine. The company received one of the highest scores in the Best Enterprise CRM, the Best CRM for Midsize Companies, and the Best Sales Force Automation Software and Solutions segments.

In all three categories, bpm'online obtained the highest scores for reputation for customer satisfaction, as well as one of the highest scores for reputation for company direction and reputation for depth of functionality.

Each year CRM Magazine dedicates one issue to helping their readers make sense of the ever-changing vendor landscape for sales and marketing technologies. CRM magazine's 18th annual Market Leader awards rate the top five companies in nine categories, using a proprietary selection formula. The overall award rating is based on a composite score of CRM revenue and analyst ratings for depth of functionality, company direction, customer satisfaction, and cost.

"Bpm'online offers sales, marketing, and customer service applications that aim to be easy to implement, use, and change via configuration or customization — embodying its vision of enabling business agility," commented to CRM Magazine Kate Leggett, principal analyst at Forrester Research, who was on the panel of judges for the award.

"At the core of our values is helping businesses accelerate by empowering organizations with the right technology to align data, processes, and teams. It's a great honor and pleasure for us to have thousands of happy customers, who inspire us to develop bpm'online further and reach new heights together. I believe becoming leaders in three categories in The 2019 CRM Market Leader Awards would be impossible without our dedication to making bpm'online users happy with the products we develop," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online.

Bpm'online provides intelligent CRM products for marketing, sales and service that are backed by a unified low-code business process management platform. The system is aimed at helping companies accelerate to thrive amidst continuous innovation and disruption.

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.bpmonline.com

