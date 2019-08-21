Bpm'online Recognized as the Best CRM Solution for Enterprises in MarTech Breakthrough Awards

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, today announced it has been named the Best CRM Solution for Enterprises in MarTech Breakthrough Awards, 2019.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"MarTech Breakthrough was created to analyze the crowded field of MarTech and highlight the standout solutions and companies driving innovation in this extremely competitive space," mentioned James Johnson, managing director, MarTech Breakthrough, in the recent article. "As the MarTech sector crosses the $50 billion mark in global spending, there are certainly no signs that the rate of growth within the MarTech space is slowing, and our winners circle this year shows that the future is bright for the entire MarTech market. We extend a hearty congratulations to our fantastic set of 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners."

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

"We are extremely honored that bpm'online was selected as the best CRM solution for enterprises," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online. "This recognition is a tribute to the hard work our team puts in to deliver top-notch solutions that orchestrate customer journeys and accelerate change for enterprises all over the world. By utilizing technology such as low-code, artificial intelligence and machine learning, business process management - bpm'online helps align marketing, sales and service on a single platform, providing organizations with all the needed tools for effective business management," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online.

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.bpmonline.com

About MarTech

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more.

For more information, please visit martechbreakthrough.com

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

617.765.7997

220275@email4pr.com

SOURCE bpm'online.com