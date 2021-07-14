BPO Business Analytics Market Featuring Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. | Technavio

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry is likely to witness a mixed impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Accenture Plc

The company offers BPO Business Analytics services such as Insurance, Banking, Supply Chain.

Capgemini SE

The company offers BPO Business Analytics services such as Working Capital Analytics, Customer Analytics, and Marketing Analytics, Social Media Analytics, and Spend Analytics.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

The company offers BPO Business Analytics solutions such as IPA solutions and RPA solutions.

BPO Business Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bpo business analytics market is segmented as below:

End-user

BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The BPO business analytics market is driven by the generation of high volume of data. In addition, the evolution of cloud-based BPO services and the increased adoption of SaaS-based analytics are expected to trigger the BPO business analytics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

