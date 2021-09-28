BPO Business Analytics Market to record incremental growth of $ 18.88 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Sep 28, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BPO business analytics market size is expected to increase by $ 18.88 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 15.69% during the forecast period
Scope of Extrusion Machinery Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 18.88 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 15.69%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:
By end-user:
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
|
Trends
|
The report on the BPO business analytics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the generation of a high volume of data.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The evolution of cloud-based BPO services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the BPO business analytics market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The BPO business analytics market covers the following areas:
BPO Business Analytics Market Sizing
BPO Business Analytics Market Forecast
BPO Business Analytics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini SE
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
