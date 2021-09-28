BPO Business Analytics Market to record incremental growth of $ 18.88 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Scope of Extrusion Machinery Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 18.88 billion CAGR Accelerating at 15.69% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography: North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America By end-user: BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others Drivers Need to revamp operational processes

Generation of high volume of data

Rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems Challenges Rising threat from open-source software

Legal and regulatory concerns

Shortage of skilled professionals Trends Evolution of cloud-based BPO services

Increased adoption of SaaS-based analytics

Emergence of advanced text analytical tools

The report on the BPO business analytics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the generation of a high volume of data.

Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The evolution of cloud-based BPO services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the BPO business analytics market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The BPO business analytics market covers the following areas:

BPO Business Analytics Market Sizing

BPO Business Analytics Market Forecast

BPO Business Analytics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SE

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

