BPOC forms partnership with Southeast Primary Care Partners

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC, a healthcare focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce its partnership with Dr. Thomas Bat to form Southeast Primary Care Partners, LLC ("SPCP"), a new regionally-focused primary care management services organization ("MSO"). SPCP and its affiliated practices are focused on partnering with independent primary care providers to expand access to high-quality care and to improve the health of the communities they serve.

Simultaneous with its formation, SPCP completed its first affiliate partnership with North Atlanta Primary Care ("NAPC"). Founded in 1990 by Dr. Bat, NAPC is a primary care practice located in metropolitan Atlanta offering high-quality, comprehensive primary care to adults and seniors. The practice is comprised of more than 65 providers across 13 locations with additional practices expected to open later this year.

SPCP and NAPC will serve as the platform for BPOC's new investment in the primary care sector. As part of its growth strategy, SPCP will expand its affiliated practice footprint through acquisitions and de novos. "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Bat and such a well-respected, independent practice in a market poised for growth," said Peter Magas, Partner at BPOC. "We believe primary care is the fulcrum for care delivery and NAPC is a model practice for quality care."

"I am proud of what our team has built over the last 30 years and as we look forward, we have a shared vision for what SPCP can become. We look forward to a collaborative relationship with BPOC and the support of a true partner," said Thomas Bat, M.D., CEO of Southeast Primary Care Partners. He added, "We believe BPOC's healthcare knowledge, relationships and expertise in primary care will accelerate our growth while maintaining our focus on quality, comprehensive care."

Genesis Capital LLC served as financial advisor, and Pascual, LLC and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as legal counsel to the company. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as counsel to BPOC on the transaction.

