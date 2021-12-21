BPOC Portfolio Company MPE INC Acquires Racine Metal-Fab

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC , one of the longest-tenured pure-play healthcare investors, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Racine Metal-Fab, Ltd. (RMF), the second recent acquisition for Midwest Products & Engineering (MPE INC), a BPOC portfolio company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RMF, established in 1968, is a leader in the fabrication of highly aesthetic and complex precision sheet metal components and sub-assemblies. RMF's specialized expertise in light gauge materials, soft and hard tooling design, as well as assembly and logistics services, will further enhance MPE INC's Concept to Completion model and expand the range of customizable solutions it can offer to medical device and technology manufacturers.

"RMF brings innovation and core competence in high cosmetic light gauge stamping and fabrication technologies that are integral to the evolving needs of our customers," said Hank Kohl, President and CEO, MPE INC. "RMF's business aligns with MPE INC as we continue to help original equipment manufacturers accelerate time to market at a lower total cost of ownership."

The acquisition of RMF will help MPE INC as they continue to expand capabilities and grow as a global leader in the Medical and Technology OEM services market. The two companies' strategic fit, synergy and cultural compatibility enhances MPE INC's ability to deliver operational efficiencies, improve the total cost of ownership and exceed the expectations of its growing list of blue-chip medical device and technology manufacturing customers.

The RMF acquisition is the second acquisition for MPE INC in 2021. In August, MPE INC completed the acquisition of MindFlow Design, a leading medical product design firm offering concept through manufacture-ready product specifications with a proven three-phase proprietary design process.

"With the acquisitions of MindFlow Design and RMF, MPE INC is well positioned to leverage its vertically integrated business model to solve customer challenges by converting science into scalable market-ready solutions that accelerate time to market and drive revenue generation," said Dave Cooney, Partner, BPOC. "We look forward to continuing to partner with MPE INC's leadership team to add new capabilities and specialized expertise to further their market leadership."

BPOC announced its investment in MPE INC in September of 2019.

About BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations. www.bpoc.com

About MPE INC

MPE INC is a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, leveraging core competencies in product design and engineering, high mix / low volume manufacturing, quality systems and 3PL services. MPE INC leverages a vertically integrated business model that offers its growing customer base Concept to Completion solutions. MPE INC is headquartered in Milwaukee. For more information, please visit mpe-inc.com .

