BPOC RECOGNIZED BY GCI PUBLISHING AS A 2023 TOP 50 PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM IN THE MIDDLE MARKET

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC , a long-tenured healthcare private equity firm, today announced the firm's recognition as a 2023 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market by GCI Publishing, further establishing BPOC's legacy in the middle market. The award includes middle market private equity firms with tested track records, experienced teams and strong investments.

"Our investment strategy has focused on the opportunities presented in the middle market and to be recognized for our track-record within this asset class, is a testament to our differentiated strategy and successful value creation," said BPOC Managing Partner, Greg Moerschel. "We are honored to be selected for GCI's 2023 Top 50 PE list and look forward to continuing our work with founders and management teams as we strive to provide operational expertise, capital support and technological advancement across healthcare sectors."

Founded in 2016, The Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is an original awards program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized private equity firms in the middle market. The Top PE Firms in the Middle Market list is highly regarded as a reliable, unbiased program by PE professionals, business owners, investment bankers, the media and the public-at-large. GCI Publishing produces content and insights across the financial landscape including award programs, newsletters and industry trends focused on the M&A, private equity, growth capital, and buyout sectors.

ABOUT BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is an experienced investor in the industry having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations. For more information, visit www.bpoc.com .

The "Top PE Firms in the Middle Market" is a program designed by GCI Publishing to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized leading private equity firms in the middle market. Winning firms are selected based upon their track record, reputation, leadership and third-party endorsement. The firms have fund sizes of $375M to $1.25B and are headquartered in the United States. BPOC is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for this award. BPOC did not pay a fee to receive this award but does pay a fee to use marketing collateral associated with the award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of BPOC's future performance. Reference to a ranking is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as BPOC and should not be construed as a testimonial regarding BPOC's advisory capabilities and does not necessarily relate to the profitability or performance of its funds. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award. BPOC received this award in 2023. More information about the Top PE Firms in the Middle Market is available at https://gcipublishing.com/award-programs-overview.

