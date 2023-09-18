BPSR and Educatial Join Forces to Elevate Public Service Efficiency

ABUJA, Nigeria, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) and Educatial, an esteemed Software-as-a-Service platform, have officially joined hands to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public service operations.

This momentous collaboration was marked by a significant signing ceremony at the BPSR corporate headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

L-R: Mr. Chizoba Francis Muofunanya, Chief Visionary Officer of Educatial and Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, the Director General of BPSR

During the event, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, the Director General of BPSR, articulated the longstanding mission of BPSR, which centers on augmenting Nigeria's public service efficiency through skill development.

He emphasized, "We recognize that a proficient and highly skilled workforce forms the foundation of a prosperous nation. Equipping our public servants with specialized knowledge and competencies is essential not only to meet but also to surpass the continually evolving demands of the modern world."

Mr. Arabi added, "Educatial, with its all-encompassing solution comprising hardware, software, infrastructure, hosting, and support, shares our vision of a more capable and competitive public service. This partnership transcends mere technology acquisition; it's about furnishing our workforce with the tools and expertise necessary to excel globally. We eagerly anticipate Educatial's pivotal role in achieving this objective."

He further stressed the importance of Educatial's alignment with BPSR's overarching objectives of enhancing public service efficiency and effectiveness. "We envisage Educatial not only as an educational resource but as an indispensable ally in our quest to revolutionize and elevate public service standards," he stated.

Mr. Ibrahim Arabi disclosed that BPSR envisions Educatial offering tailor-made courses specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of Nigerian public servants. "These courses will act as catalysts, enhancing their skills, competencies, and professionalism. Our firm conviction is that an investment in our workforce will lead to an enhancement in the quality of government services, increased efficiency, and heightened effectiveness in serving our citizens," he declared.

In response, Mr. Muofunanya Francis Chizoba, the Founder of Educatial, emphasized their organization's commitment as a next-generation Educational Technology (EdTech) Software-as-a-Service platform, dedicated to transforming learning for students, educators, and government bodies across Africa.

Mr. Chizoba affirmed that Educatial's platform would work collaboratively with BPSR to integrate Educatial's tools into training programs for government personnel, aligning seamlessly with the bureau's mission to bolster public service efficiency and effectiveness through skill development.

This strategic partnership between BPSR and Educatial heralds a new era in enhancing the capabilities of Nigeria's public service, aiming to elevate it to international standards, ultimately benefiting the nation and its citizens.

