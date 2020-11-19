BQE Named Best of Products 2020 by The Architect's Newspaper

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, Inc., a leader in project management and accounting solutions for architects and other professional services firms, was recognized in late September as a Best of Products 2020 by The Architect's Newspaper, a leading publication for news and cultural reporting on the built urban environment. The publication takes submissions each year for products and services for the industry and selects winners based on innovation, aesthetic, performance, and value to their readership. BQE CORE ARCHITECT was chosen as the winner for the Planning & Management Software category.

The BQE CORE ARCHITECT software platform and mobile app helps architectural firms with time and expense tracking, billing, project and budget tracking, accounting, and project management. The solution gives architectural firms the capability to easily track time and budgets, predict profitability, and manage invoices and percent-complete billing processes.

"Our mission is to continue improving the work lives of architectural firms," says Steven Burns, FAIA, Chief Creative Officer of BQE. "We do so by allowing users to quickly and easily receive insights into their projects, employees, and businesses. These insights lead to more efficient and effective business decisions. We look forward to continuing to provide the best and most user friendly products for the marketplace."

"This is a big advancement in business management technology, and essentially a one-stop-shop for firms," says jury member Tom Kundig, Principal of the internationally acclaimed architectural firm Olson Kundig. "It's exciting to think about being able to do so much across the firm with just one product."

The Best of Products awards from The Architect's Newspaper (AN) offers designers, manufacturers, and other service providers for the architectural industry the opportunity to reach their audience of one million subscribers, if selected. Submissions are reviewed by a jury of industry professionals and AN editors. The digital publication with all the winners is available now, with a print version debuting in December 2020.

The BQE CORE software suite serves several professional industries with project management and billing tools for architects, engineers, accountants, consultants, legal professionals, and government contractors. Previously, BQE CORE received recognition from K2 Enterprises three times for customer satisfaction, GetApp named BQE CORE a top cloud accounting software, and BQE CORE made the Capterra Top 20 for 2020.

To learn more about BQE, please visit www.bqe.com.

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE CORE®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com.

The Architect's Newspaper (AN) provides timely news and cultural reporting on the built environment through a nationally distributed monthly newspaper, as well as a design magazine, AN Interior, online at archpaper.com and aninteriormag.com, along with a series of email newsletters. Every issue delivers a trademark blend of topical essays, opinionated columns, project analyses, firm profiles, interviews, new products, reviews of exhibitions and books, and calendars of events in a handy and handsome full-color tabloid and a quarterly magazine. AN reaches a highly engaged online community of hundreds of thousands through their web and social media platforms. For more information, visit archpaper.com.

