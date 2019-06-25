BQE Software Honored with Top 50 Best CEOs for Diversity Award

TORRANCE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, Inc. , a global leader in business management software for professional services firms, was honored with a 2019 Comparably Awards for Top 50 Best CEOs for Diversity award. The Comparably Award recognizes companies that are helping drive positive culture change The Top 50 ranked CEOs are based solely on CEO approval ratings given by racially diverse (non-Caucasian) employees.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com between June 7, 2018 through June 7, 2019. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.



The final data set was compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies on Comparably.com. The answer to each question was given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size across the U.S.

"It has been our mission at BQE to create a people-first environment, from both a customer and an employee perspective, and I am truly honored," said Shafat Qazi, founder and CEO of BQE Software. "I am especially proud because this reflects our tremendous effort to create an inclusive and diverse culture where employees feel happy, respected, and inspired to do the best work of their lives. Putting people before process allows for true creativity and innovation, and these are the twin engines that drive BQE's growth and success. Diverse employees to us equals diverse ways of solving unique business problems for our customers," said Shafat Qazi, CEO and Founder of BQE Software.

BQE Software was also a previous winner in Q4, 2018 Comparably Awards for Best Workplace for Diversity.

ABOUT BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com .

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform's salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding. For more information, go to www.comparably.com . For workplace culture studies and compensation data lists, log onto www.comparably.com/blog .

SOURCE BQE Software

