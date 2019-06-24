BQE Software Honored with Top 50 Best CEOs for Women Award

TORRANCE, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, Inc. , a global leader in business management software for professional services firms, was honored with a 2019 Comparably Award for Best CEO for Women. The Comparably Award recognizes companies that are helping drive positive culture change. The Top 50 Best CEOs for Women are based solely on CEO approval ratings given by female employees.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com between June 7, 2018 through June 7, 2019. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. The final data set was compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies on Comparably.com. The answer to each question was given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size across the U.S.

"The opportunity and success of our employees is not determined by their gender. We measure our employees by their commitment to excellence. BQE is an equal opportunity company and fortunate to have many professional women as part of our staff and executive team. The creativity and energy they bring to the workplace is contagious. I am honored and thankful for their confidence and trust in my leadership," said Shafat Qazi, CEO and Founder of BQE Software.

BQE Software is continuing to prioritize workplace and cultural initiatives equal to all other business initiatives.

For more about BQE Software's company culture and open positions, visit their careers page at www.bqe.com/company/careers .

ABOUT BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com .

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform's salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding. For more information, go to www.comparably.com . For workplace culture studies and compensation data lists, log onto www.comparably.com/blog .

