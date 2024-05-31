BQE Software, Inc. Releases New Project Center

Project Center sets a new standard for the way firms can visualize and manage projects. Historically, firms had to make tradeoffs between software that was powerful enough to keep up with their projects, but intuitive enough to get adoption at the firm. Project Center solves that conundrum.

Project Center is a powerful project management tool that brings all pertinent project data into one place. On one screen, staff can understand project progress, performance, and invoicing in real-time. Principals, Project Managers, and others are empowered to deliver and get paid for great projects.

"Our customers are constantly balancing the demands of project delivery and financial success on their projects. By encapsulating the state of the project, Project Center gives project teams approachable, actionable insights." - Chris Vernon, Director of Product Management

Here's what BQE CORE customers can expect from the new Project Center:

Intuitive Project Management Features – Access phase-level progress, tasks, timelines, budgets, invoicing, staffing, and documents all in one place to improve project delivery

– Access phase-level progress, tasks, timelines, budgets, invoicing, staffing, and documents all in one place to improve project delivery Detailed Data Visualizations – Understand project profitability, billability, earned value analysis and more to maximize margins

– Understand project profitability, billability, earned value analysis and more to maximize margins Data drill-down – Easily access the data behind the headline analysis to make better decisions

– Easily access the data behind the headline analysis to make better decisions Dynamic Permissions and Access – Keep your team in the loop without disclosing confidential information with easy individual or role-based permissions

"We've been investing heavily in our product to help our customers generate better project and firm performance. I'm excited about the step-change value we'll provide our customers through Project Center and am looking forward to delivering on our robust product roadmap this year." - Matt Cooper, CEO

Unlike other options in the PSA space, BQE CORE features the powerful data visualization and analytical capabilities of enterprise-level software in an affordable, approachable environment for firms of all sizes.

BQE CORE delivers enterprise-level capabilities in an easy-to-use platform. Take control of your projects and unlock better insights and decision-making for your firm with BQE CORE.

To learn more, visit our Project Center Overview.

