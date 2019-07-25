BQE Software Launches Core HR to Help Businesses Manage Employees for High Productivity

TORRANCE, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, Inc., a global leader in accounting and project management software, launched Core HR, a new module of BQE Core that provides benefit tracking, salary history tracking, employee's journal and incident tracking, certification, awards, paid-time off and employee reviews.

Human Resources is vital to every business, but many HR managers waste hundreds of hours due to administrative paperwork associated with HR functions. Core HR automates operational tasks, people-related entries, and the management of benefits, which frees up HR managers to focus on the development of the organization. By having a streamlined HR function, businesses also reduce the risk of being non-compliant. The software also provides easy, secure storage and retrieval of information from employee records, documents, and forms, which helps keep companies in compliance.

"With Core HR, we have really eliminated paper files and streamlined employee record keeping so you have the right documentation available to you at any time, and most importantly, in one platform. Core now also serves as not only your business partner but your HR partner. Our goal with Core is to free up hours of time for all our users within every function of the business so you can focus on profits and grow your people," said Shafat Qazi, CEO and Founder of BQE Software.

Core HR provides a clear picture into employee performance by connecting with the project management and accounting data already within Core. Employers can now see salary history, benefits, and the full-year cost of each employee to get deeper insights about their employees. They can compare this cost to the utilization rates, realization rates, and effective bill rates for each employee to determine how an employee affects the firm's financial health.

"If employees don't get frequent opportunities to learn and grow, chances are they'll go somewhere else. It's important to spend time developing talent then doing paperwork. Core HR is really a winning solution designed specifically for professional services firms that want a cost effective, all-in-one software to run their whole business," says Setareh Motamedi, VP of Marketing at BQE Software.

ABOUT BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com .

