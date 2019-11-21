BQE Software Launches Public APIs, Core Developer Program, and Core Marketplace

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, Inc. , a leader in project management and accounting software for professional services firms, recently launched Core Public APIs, the Core Developer Program, and the Core Marketplace. Three notable developers whose apps will be available in the Core Marketplace include ArchiSnapper, Enlightened Software, and Zenwork.

The Core Public APIs and Developer Program allow developers and customers to add value to Core. Customers can build their own tools to meet their firms' requirements, while developers can create apps that fit many customer needs. Their apps are available in the Core Marketplace.

"We have been using the Core Public APIs since we were given access and are loving it," said Gene Klimov, CTO and Managing Director of a DOAR, an intellectual property and trial consulting firm. "With the help of Core's APIs, what used to take days to calculate now happens in minutes."

ArchiSnapper is a solution for field reports and punch lists used by the architecture and engineering industries. The integration with Core eliminates time spent on double data input or dragging field reports to the correct folder. When users input project details, contacts, and documents (like floor plans and drawings) in Core, they will automatically be available in ArchiSnapper as well. Field reports and punch lists created with ArchiSnapper are also made available automatically in Core.

GFS.OnDemand from Enlightened Software generates different types of proposals, such as Standard Form 330 for firms working for the Federal government. This integration drastically cuts down on data entry time and errors by importing essential information directly from Core into the proposals.

Zenwork's Tax1099 eFiling platform helps companies automate forms, such as Form 1099. When users integrate Zenwork with Core, they can electronically file 1099 forms, collect information with W9 eSolicitations and verify information with TIN matches.

"The Core Public APIs allows our customers to fulfill their firms' unique needs," said Bob Wolff, Business Development Manager at BQE Software. "You can create a custom app for your own use or share it with other firms on our Core Marketplace. If you don't have development capabilities, BQE's team can help you build an integration app that has the functionality you're looking for. This exciting expansion allows Core customers to meet their unique needs and boost productivity."

To learn more about Core's Public APIs, Core Developer Program, and Core Marketplace, click here .

ABOUT BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com .

