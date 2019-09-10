BQE Software Partners with Stripe to help firms get paid faster

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, Inc. and Stripe have partnered to help professional service firms get paid faster via online payment solution with automated posting to BQE Core accounting.

"Businesses all over the world are recognizing the benefits of accepting credit cards, not just to get their invoices paid faster, but also to provide better experience to their client. BQE Core team has implemented ePayments in a most beautiful and intelligent way, eliminating the friction that business have to typically go through when adding a new merchant account," said Shafat Qazi, CEO & Founder of BQE Software.

Core already provides users with tools to speed up cash flow, such as automatic billing, scheduled billing, and batch invoicing. ePayments solves the final step and bridges the gap between invoice and payment in smooth and pain-free way. Users no longer have to wait weeks to collect and deposit checks because ePayments moves money into Core customer bank accounts in less than 24 hours. ePayments sync with Core instantly so the firm's Accounts Receivables are reconciled automatically.

"Businesses move at lighting speed in today's world and so should your money," said Mr. Qazi. "Our continued goal with Core is to provide users with tools that increase profits and accelerate cash flow. Today we are giving our customers a simple way to eliminate the old-fashioned task of waiting for checks to arrive by mail and then sending these to their bank. Just as important, Core ePayments also improves your firm's customer experience by giving clients an easy way to make payments with a touch of a button, and who doesn't want easy?"

To learn more about Core ePayments, click here

ABOUT BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com.

