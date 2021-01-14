BQE Software Releases Major Update to the Company's Flagship BQE CORE Cloud Platform

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, a leading business management software provider to professional service firms, recently released another update to the company's BQE CORE platform. This marks the company's 23rd update in 3.5 years, and is the most robust to date.

In addition to Dark Mode - which enhances visual ergonomics, reduces eye strain, and uses less energy - the new release also includes Shared Reports, which will save countless hours in administrative setup, while still ensuring consistency and accuracy.

"Two of the most popular aspects of our CORE cloud are Dashboards and Reports," said Steven Burns, Chief Creative Officer at BQE Software. "Users can now share their own dashboard layouts, pulling from our library of over 50 unique widgets with other individuals or groups of individuals in their firm."

As businesses continue to demand increased security, BQE CORE now provides administrators with the ability to control a uniform policy for 2-Factor Authentication (2FA). Administrators can now enforce a mandatory opt-in for 2FA for all or selected employees, as well as stay informed about compliance.

The new release also includes an enhanced Project Structure screen for Principals and Project Managers, which gives them the ability to instantly compare Contract vs Actual and Budget vs Actual in a carefully considered design that informs them to take appropriate action in real-time. This eliminates the need to run cumbersome reports, which then need to be analyzed to determine project and budgeting status.

"And because we embrace the mission of being a truly customer-driven solution - and understand that time is money - we are pleased to announce Touch-2-Talk, an in-app feature that puts users in direct voice contact with one of our customer support engineers, without the need of a traditional telephone," Burns added. "We are proud of our award-winning, live customer support, and are happy to have made it easier than ever for our customers to connect with them 24/7/365."

To learn more, or to set up a free trial of BQE CORE, visit BQE.com.

About BQE Software:

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE CORE®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com.

MEDIA CONTACT :

BQE Software Inc.

Steven Burns, Chief Creative Officer

(310) 602 4010

[email protected]

SOURCE BQE Software

