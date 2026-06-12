BQP Appoints NUAIR CEO Craig Marcinkowski to Board of Directors as U.S. Growth Accelerates Across Defense and Aerospace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. and NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BQP, a quantum simulation company building digital twin platforms for mission-critical applications, today announces the appointment of Craig Marcinkowski, defense technology industry veteran and President and CEO of NUAIR, to its Board of Directors, as the company sees accelerating customer and partner growth across the United States.

Abhishek Chopra, CEO of BQP and Craig Marcinkowski Board Member of BQP

Marcinkowski brings more than 25 years of experience spanning surveillance systems, unmanned aircraft, defense technology, and commercial program development. His career includes leadership roles across organizations such as SRC Inc., Lockheed Martin, Saab, Inc., and Fotokite, with a focus on advanced systems, sensor integration, and real-world deployment of mission-critical technologies. Marcinkowski was also recently named President and CEO of NUAIR earlier this month where he is leading the organization into its next phase of growth.

His background bridges both technical execution and commercialization across defense-adjacent and public safety systems, areas closely aligned with BQP's work supporting aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries.

"BQP is operating at the intersection of some of the most important shifts in engineering and national security today," said Craig Marcinkowski "The ability to improve how complex systems are modeled and tested, using approaches that work on today's infrastructure, has real implications for how organizations design, build, and deploy critical technologies. I'm looking forward to supporting the team as they continue to scale."

The appointment comes as BQP continues to expand its work with leading organizations across the defense and technology ecosystem, including collaborations with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, NVIDIA, MathWorks, IBM, Intel, and several Tier-I Aerospace and Automotive players.

"Craig brings a rare combination of technical depth and operational experience across defense systems, infrastructure, and commercialization," said Abhishek Chopra, Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer of BQP. "As we continue to grow our footprint in the U.S. and work with partners across aerospace and defense, his perspective will be valuable in helping us navigate both the technical and strategic aspects of this next phase."

BQP's platform, BQPhy®, is designed to integrate into existing engineering workflows and run on today's computing infrastructure, enabling organizations to address computational bottlenecks in areas such as computational fluid dynamics, optimization, and machine learning, without waiting for future quantum hardware.

The company's approach reflects a broader shift toward hybrid computing architectures, where quantum-inspired methods can be applied alongside classical systems to accelerate engineering outcomes in mission-critical environments.

ABOUT BQP

BQP (BosonQ Psi) is a quantum-first simulation company building the next generation of digital twin platforms for mission-critical applications. Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, with a technology hub in Bangalore, India, BQP supports faster, more efficient engineering decisions across aerospace, defense, semiconductors, and energy. Its core platform, BQPhy, integrates into existing engineering workflows and runs on today's infrastructure - no quantum hardware required.

Learn more at https://www.bqpsim.com

Media Contact:

Ludington Media on behalf of BQP

New York, NY

[email protected]

551 795 5950

SOURCE BQP