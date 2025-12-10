BQP CEO Abhishek Chopra Honored with Venture Deal of the Year at 2025 Upstate Capital Awards

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abhishek Chopra, Founder and CEO of BQP (formerly BosonQ Psi), has been awarded 'Venture Deal of the Year' at the 2025 Upstate Capital Awards Night, recognizing the company's strategic funding round and contributions to establishing Syracuse as a quantum innovation hub.

The Upstate Capital Awards honor leaders and transactions driving innovation and impact across New York's venture capital, private equity, and M&A ecosystem. This year's ceremony celebrated individuals and companies shaping the region's investment landscape and economic growth.

BQP's recognition highlights momentum in building quantum infrastructure that bridges today's computational needs with tomorrow's quantum-native applications. The Syracuse-based startup works with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Department of Defense, IBM, and Intel to accelerate computational fluid dynamics, digital twin workflows, and optimization for aerospace, defense, and semiconductor applications.

"We are really grateful for this recognition and what it represents for our team in Syracuse and across Upstate New York," said Abhishek Chopra, Founder and CEO of BQP.

"Being recognized alongside leaders driving impact across the region validates our team's work and Syracuse's emergence as a quantum technology hub. It feels like a shared win for everyone helping grow a quantum tech community here. We look forward to what 2026 has in store for BQP."

BQP's platform enables organizations to run quantum simulations that deliver significant performance improvements on classical hardware while maintaining compatibility with future quantum systems. In July, BQP led an oversubscribed $5M oversubscribed seed round. The round was led by Monta Vista Capital, with participation from Empire State Development's New York Ventures, New York State's venture capital arm, Arc Ventures, Armory Square Ventures, Emergent Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Arka Venture Labs, Transpose Platform, Gainangels, and Pranatech Venture Capital. The round also saw participation from key angel investors and existing investors, including Paradigm Shift Capital and Griffiss Institute, as part of the Mojave Aerospace Accelerator Fund.

The company recently demonstrated a hybrid quantum-classical workflow with Classiq and NVIDIA, showcasing how quantum-compatible methods integrate into existing HPC pipelines used across aerospace and defense. BQP's work with AFRL and defense partners positions the Upstate New York corridor as a strategic center for quantum innovation. BQP's growth has been supported by NY Ventures/Empire State Development, reinforcing New York State's commitment to advancing quantum technology and attracting top-tier talent to the region.

About BQP (formerly BosonQ Psi)

BQP (formerly BosonQ Psi) is a quantum-first simulation company building the next generation of digital twin platforms for mission-critical applications. Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, with a technology hub in Bangalore, India, BQP supports faster, more efficient engineering decisions across aerospace, defense, semiconductors, and energy.

Its core platform, BQPhy, integrates into existing engineering workflows and runs on today's infrastructure - no quantum hardware required. By combining probabilistic algorithms from quantum information science with proprietary solvers, BQPhy enables breakthroughs in optimization, machine learning, and physics-based (CFD) simulations.

BQP works closely with leading partners, including the Department of Defense, Air Force Research Laboratory, IBM, Intel, Moog, and IAI North America.

For more information, visit www.BQPsim.com

