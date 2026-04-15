New York's Quantum Future: BQP Joins Senator Gillibrand to Advance Landmark Quantum Hubs Legislation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. and NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BQP, the quantum software company making high-performance simulation possible on today's and forthcoming infrastructure, expressed support for U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's Advancing Regional Quantum Hubs Act, introduced on World Quantum Day at the Innovare Advancement Center during a regional visit that included a tour of the Griffiss Institute earlier this week. The legislation would codify and accelerate exactly the kind of regional collaboration that has made Upstate New York one of the most consequential quantum ecosystems in the country. Read the Senator's full press release here .

BQP CEO Abhishek Chopra, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Heather Hage, President & CEO of Griffiss Institute

The legislation would amend the National Quantum Initiative to require support for regional quantum innovation initiatives and enhance educational and research capabilities in regions with strengths in quantum fields. Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representatives Laura Gillen (D-NY) and Jay Obernolte (R-CA).

"Senator Gillibrand's legislation recognizes that regional collaboration is the heartbeat of the quantum age. This Act incentivizes New York's world-class startups, academia, and industrial leaders to unite and leverage our greatest regional advantage to accelerate both breakthrough science and the real-world ROI of quantum technologies," said Abhishek Chopra, BQP Founder & CEO. "Strengthening these local partnerships doesn't just build technology; it secures our nation's future and ensures New York plays a leading role in that success."

Senator Gillibrand underscored the national stakes of the legislation. "Quantum technologies have vast potential to help protect Americans, strengthen national security, and drive economic growth," said Senator Gillibrand in a press release here . "The Griffiss Institute, along with the bevy of other innovations they are at the forefront of, are leaders in this sector. Providing regional quantum innovation initiatives with increased federal support will help make sure that communities in New York and across the country have the resources they need to innovate, compete, and lead. New York is at the cutting edge of quantum research and development, and I'm proud to support legislation like this to help innovators thrive in our state and boost regional economies."

BQP's existing collaborations with the Air Force Research Laboratory's Aerospace Directorate (AFRL/RQ), under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), helped catalyze its oversubscribed $5 million seed round following a collaboration with the AFRL and ecosystem partners. The company's selection as a winner of the HUSTLE Defense Accelerator—run by the Griffiss Institute in partnership with AFRL/RI in Rome, NY - further positions BQP as an active participant in the regional quantum ecosystem the legislation seeks to strengthen.

ABOUT BQP

BQP is a quantum algorithm company focused on maximizing CPU and GPU performance while building the on-ramp to quantum computing. Use cases span mission-critical applications within optimization, machine learning, and physics-based engineering problems. Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, BQP supports faster, more efficient engineering decisions across aerospace, defense, semiconductors, and energy.

Its core platform, BQPhy, integrates into existing engineering workflows and runs on today's infrastructure - no quantum hardware required. By combining probabilistic algorithms from quantum information science with proprietary solvers, BQP enables breakthroughs in optimization, machine learning, and physics-based (CFD) simulations.

BQP works closely with leading partners, including the Air Force Research Laboratory, IBM, MathWorks and Intel, as well as leading aerospace defense and automotive companies. BQP also partners with top universities including Virginia Tech, University of Maryland, Syracuse University, RPI, and the Griffiss Institute.

Learn more at https://www.bqpsim.com

Media Contact:

Ludington Media on behalf of BQP

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SOURCE BQP