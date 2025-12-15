bQuest Launches Care Concierge Service to Help Financial Advisors Support Clients Through Aging, Care Transitions, and End-of-Life Planning

~ New white-glove offering expands advisor value by providing direct access to professional care experts who guide families through complex aging and health events

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bQuest, the award-winning, aging-care intelligence platform built to help advisors guide clients through some of life's most complex moments, today announced the launch of bQuest Care Concierge, a white-glove service that gives financial advisors and their clients direct access to professional care experts. Care Concierge is designed to support families navigating caregiving complexities, retirement living options, aging-in-place planning, sudden health events, and end-of-life needs, all areas where advisors are increasingly looked to for guidance.

As society is aging, advisors are finding themselves pulled into the emotional and logistical challenges clients face during major care transitions, often without the training, network, or time to support these situations effectively. The bQuest Care Concierge service solves this by offering advisors a seamless way to deliver expert-backed support while staying connected to their clients' broader financial journey.

"Our industry is experiencing a significant shift, as clients now expect their advisors to support not only their financial well-being, but also their family well-being," said Lauren Clough, CEO and co-founder of bQuest. "Our Care Concierge gives advisors a way to meet that expectation with professional-grade care guidance, without becoming care coordinators themselves."

The newly launched Care Concierge service provides a structured, high-touch experience for clients, starting with a brief intake form and a 60-minute virtual consultation with a licensed care expert. During this session, the concierge helps families understand their care options, evaluates needs, and provide personalized referrals to the bQuest ecosystem of vetted providers.

Advisors receive a summary of the recommendations and next steps, allowing them to stay informed, proactive, and engaged throughout the client's care journey. This approach helps clients avoid crisis-driven decisions, deepen their trust in their advisor, and navigate an increasingly complex care landscape with confidence.

"Every one of my clients knows someone navigating aging or loss, and these moments can be overwhelming" said Michael Mittman, co-founder of Auric Private Wealth. "Before bQuest, I often wished I had a more robust way to support them. Now I do. The Care Concierge service has helped my clients and their families have open, honest conversations about aging and care planning. In one case, I could actually sense a client's stress evaporate during the call — she finally had a trusted guide to lean on. Seeing clients feel supported in this way is profoundly meaningful."

The Care Concierge is designed to help firms strengthen relationships without adding operational burden. Advisors can offer the service in two ways: clients are able to pay the consultation fee directly, or firms may opt to provide the service at no cost to the client. This model offers flexibility for RIAs, broker-dealers, and family offices that want to incorporate care planning into their value proposition.

"Advisors routinely hear from clients during vulnerable moments, such as after a fall, when a parent can no longer live alone, or when families suddenly need end-of-life guidance," said Clough. "We built this service so advisors can say 'Yes, we can help,' without needing to become experts in the care ecosystem."

bQuest Care Concierge is now available to all advisors on the bQuest platform. For further details and how to get started, log onto www.thebquest.com.

About bQuest

bQuest is a technology-driven aging care and end-of-life planning intelligence platform built exclusively for financial advisors. Designed to integrate seamlessly into advisor workflows, bQuest enables advisors to support clients and families through critical life transitions, from aging in place and caregiving, to hospice and estate matters, without sacrificing efficiency or focus. bQuest combines a curated provider network, digital access, and marketing tools to help advisors grow trust, deliver holistic service, and strengthen client loyalty across generations. Learn more at www.thebquest.com

