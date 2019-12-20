B.R. & Co. appoints Devin Hugie as President, effective January 1, 2020

"We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Devin Hugie's caliber and experience to help lead B.R. & Co," said CEO Juan Banos. "We are at a significant moment of growth and we need additional strong leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead." Hugies's new role in the private sector sees him taking responsibility for B.R.'s future growth at a time when construction is changing rapidly. Hugie will help lead B.R.'s operations and 150 employees.

Before joining B.R.& Co., Hugie had a long track record of innovation and business success as the Executive Director of Support Services for Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and has served in leadership roles with organizations such as Providence Health and Services. Additionally, he has served in leadership roles with the American Society for Healthcare Engineers (ASHE) and the California Society for Healthcare Engineers (CSHE). He has a well-deserved reputation for creativity and execution, having previously led several healthcare facilities. He has a servant leadership style and is a people development integrator who is client focused with extensive leadership capabilities. "He's a true visionary who brings a unique, human-centric leadership approach to our culture, building resources and construction services that will unlock the potential of our people and our business," said Vice President Gary Pellant.

"I am honored and excited to join B.R. & Co. as President. As an experienced and successful healthcare facilities and support services Executive I have been privileged to support the development of many healthcare service teams, transitioning them into proactive, effective and efficient team members of the organization. This has always been a top priority and I will be transitioning this same focus to my new team here at BR & Co. to support healthcare in general," said Hugie.

Hugie, together with the executive leadership team, will focus on three priorities:

Expanding operational execution across the global business to further enhance overall quality, project strategy and implementation while effectively improving divisions of the business.

across the global business to further enhance overall quality, project strategy and implementation while effectively improving divisions of the business. Transforming B.R.'s business , using new technology and data analytics to unleash innovation, accelerate decision making and improve operational efficiency.

, using new technology and data analytics to unleash innovation, accelerate decision making and improve operational efficiency. Preparing the company to meet future challenges, ensuring B.R. has the right culture, resources, talent, strategic processes and nimbleness to succeed as client's needs and building code changes over time.

About B.R. & Co

B.R. & Co is a California based, Building Resource & Construction Company. We are designed to deliver a highly unique approach to the world of building by implementing technology into our process. Our construction services range from tenant improvements, facility services, design-build, creative imaging and ground-up construction.

B.R. & Co's six divisions include: Construction Management, C&I Construction, Healthcare Construction, Facility Services, Energy & Lighting, and Commercial Flooring. B.R.'s core business of constructions services serves the commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational, and governmental sectors. B.R. & Co is able to service the world of building with enhanced technology & intelligent analytics to create a seamless platform that is transforming the commercial construction space.

