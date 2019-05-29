B.R. & Co Today Announced That Peter Shiner Has Been Appointed Vice President of Finance & Strategy, Effective June 1st

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Shiner joins B.R. & Co from Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC. (2009-2019), where he served as a Director & Team Leader in supporting financial institutions in improving their long-term performance and delivering greater shareholder value. The Performance Trust Companies are an SEC-registered investment advisor and a FINRA-regulated broker/dealer, with proprietary investment methodologies and products designed to address specific investment objectives. Mr. Shiner was responsible for relationship management, risk modeling, strategy development, and market execution with C-suite executives, boards of directors, and ownership at financial institutions across 8 states. Mr. Shiner holds a B.A. from Wheaton College and an M.B.A. from Azusa Pacific University

"I am extremely excited to have Peter on our team. As we begin to set out on our national expansion, it is imperative to have the right people in place. With Peter's undeniable understanding of corporate finance and strategy, I have no doubt he will be a large contributor to our success in the world of all things buildings," said Jose Baños, CFO.

Mr. Shiner said, "This is a very energizing time to be joining B.R. & Co. It is a rare opportunity to find such an incredibly talented leadership team that is so ardently committed to the principles that have made them great throughout 34 years. The culture summons the very best from everyone and inspires courage and confidence to practice the values they espouse in serving their clients and industry partners. Having known the Baños Family for over 25 years it has been incredible to watch their growth and success while I was in Chicago. What is more, it is humbling to know I am a part of team that is providing critical services to world class healthcare institutions; including where I entrust the care of my own son."

Vanessa Banos, COO, stated: "Peter's skill set helps to round out our leadership team and he's an exceptional complement to another recent key hire in Gary Pellant, Vice President of B.R. Co."

"We are excited to have Peter join our team and steward the B.R. Brand alongside us. The B.R. brand and culture is the key focus of our sustained strategic growth, internally and externally. Our Employees, partners, customers, and support teams are treated as family—our philosophy is that B.R. works as a team through open communication which is what allows for rapid growth. The B.R. culture embodies a family dynamic balanced with insightful corporate initiatives that create opportunities for thousands of people on our platform—it is with great additions like Peter that we will continue to protect our culture and values as we grow," said Juan Baños, CEO.

B.R. & Co is a California based, Building Resource & Construction Company. Our Building Resource model supports our customer base with the integration of technology and systems to help manage their construction projects as efficiently as possible. We build and manage the platform to optimize efficiencies for construction projects. Our construction services include tenant improvement projects, facility services, design-build, creative imaging, ground-up construction, and CAP Rate improvement programs through hybrid energy/construction projects.

B.R. & Co's six divisions include: Construction Management, C&I Construction, Healthcare Construction, Facility Services, Energy, and Commercial Flooring. B.R.'s core business of constructions services serves the commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational, and governmental sectors.

A Company started by immigrants with the goal to build the American Dream, B.R. and Co has evolved and transformed under the leadership of the 2nd generation. B.R. & Co is able to service the world of building with enhanced technology & intelligent analytics to create a seamless platform that is transforming the commercial construction space.

