BR Apartments LLC Completes $42 Million Acquisition of Blue Ridge Apartment Homes in Midland, TX

MIDLAND, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BR Apartments LLC purchased residential property, Blue Ridge Apartment Homes, for $42 million. Located in the Midland, Texas, the residential community was acquired on July 26, 2024, with the total Real Property value of $42,010,000. Blue Ridge Apartment Homes is located at 2818 West Loop 250 North, Midland, TX.

Blue Ridge Apartment Homes offers sophisticated style living in comfortable one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Each home features granite counter tops, updated appliances, hardwood plank flooring, 9-ft. ceilings with crown molding and a balcony/patio. Step outside the apartment home, residents are surrounded by resort-style amenities, such as a swimming pool with an outdoor entertainment and gathering space, grilling and games area, a fitness center, community clubhouse with a business center, game room with shuffleboard and billiards. Surrounding the gated residential property, residents can walk to restaurants, shops and a movie theater.

"Blue Ridge Apartment Homes embodies a serene and welcoming atmosphere that fosters community and tranquility," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, BR Apartments LLC.

For more information on Blue Ridge Apartment Homes, visit the website – https://blueridge-apts.com/

Photos of the property can be found HERE.

