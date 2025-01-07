B&R Auto Acquires Marler Auto Supply

B&R Auto Expands in Mountain West Region with Acquisition of Idaho-Based Marler Auto Supply

CORVALLIS, Ore., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&R Auto ("B&R"), a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview"), today announced the acquisition of Marler Auto Supply ("Marler"). This acquisition provides a gateway for B&R into the state of Idaho and the broader Mountain West region, further bolstering its delivery network.

With over 40 years of industry expertise, B&R provides high-quality recycled auto parts from its 24 locations in the Western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and continued acquisition expansion.

Located in Idaho Falls, ID, Marler offers a full suite of recycled auto parts to both retail and commercial customers in Idaho and adjacent states. Family-owned for over 30 years, Marler will become a part of the B&R network and meaningfully expand its suite of products and delivery capabilities.

"The acquisition of Marler will enhance B&R's product selection and service levels for our customers," said Cris Hollingsworth, Chief Executive Officer of B&R Auto. "We are excited to continue building upon the reputation of service, quality, and reliability that Marler has created over the past 30-plus years and expand our combined footprint into the Mountain West region."

"We are proud of our family legacy that has supported our growth," said Bruce Marler, Founder of Marler. "When we decided it was time to join a larger organization to accelerate our growth, B&R was the clear choice. Our common values and vision for the future align well and we are excited to join B&R as the leading independent recycling network provider in the Western U.S."

About B&R Auto

B&R Auto was founded in 1980 by the Perlenfein family to efficiently reuse automotive parts while minimizing the environmental impact of the auto industry. Today, B&R offers an unparalleled selection of recycled parts for collision repair shops, body shops, and other customers through its growing network of full-service locations. For more information, visit www.autowrecking.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is a Southern California-based private equity fund backed by a multi-billion-dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle market businesses at an inflection point. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

SOURCE Highview Capital