B&R Auto Announces Appointment of Cris Hollingsworth as Chief Executive Officer

Leading Recycled Auto Parts Supplier Continues Leadership Buildout with CEO Appointment

CORVALLIS, Ore., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&R Auto ("B&R"), a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview"), announced that Cris Hollingsworth has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Cris joins B&R with over 20 years of experience in the auto aftermarket industry. Hollingsworth most recently served as Co-CEO and President of Reparify Global Holdings, where he oversaw global operations, strategy, and growth initiatives. He previously served in senior leadership roles at Solera and AutoZone. Cris started his career at Lehman Brothers and graduated from the University of Washington.

"I am thrilled to join B&R as Chief Executive Officer and grateful for the opportunity to lead the company into its next phase of growth," said Hollingsworth. "B&R has an extraordinary 40-plus year history as a trusted supplier of quality, on-time auto parts to its customers. I look forward to working alongside the B&R team to capitalize on the many opportunities for continued growth and expansion."

"We are very excited to have Cris join the team," said Jonathan Greenway, Managing Director at Highview Capital and Executive Chairman at B&R. "Cris is a culture carrier who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the auto aftermarket. He will be a transformative leader for B&R's continued growth trajectory."

About B&R Auto

B&R Auto was founded in 1980 by the Perlenfein family to efficiently reuse automotive parts while minimizing the environmental impact of the auto industry. Today, B&R offers an unparalleled selection of recycled parts for collision repair shops, body shops, and other customers through its growing network of full-service locations. For more information, visit www.autowrecking.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is a Los Angeles-based private equity fund backed by a multibillion-dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle market businesses at an inflection point. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

