B&R Auto Announces New Executive and Board Appointments

Highview Capital

08 Nov, 2023

Automotive Industry Veterans Join B&R Auto's Senior Leadership Team and Board

CORVALLIS, Ore., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&R Auto ("B&R"), a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview"), today announced the hire of Jason Reinwald as Chief Financial Officer as well as the appointments of Ramzi Hermiz and John Kett to the Board of Directors ("Board").

Jason Reinwald has over 20 years of experience in the automotive recycling industry from his tenure at IAA, one of the world's leading marketplaces for salvaged and used vehicles. Reinwald held senior roles in Finance, Operations and Training & Development, and most recently served as a Vice President for Market Supply, where he managed a 60+ person team. He started his career at IAA as a Controller, where he was responsible for developing and implementing corporate accounting and financial reporting, as well as M&A execution and integration. He previously held finance roles with CorSolutions Medical, RCT Systems and National Material L.P. Jason is a Certified Public Accountant.

Ramzi Hermiz brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience in the automotive sector and served as CEO, President or Board Director for numerous public and private organizations including Federal-Mogul, Solero Technologies, Shiloh Industries, and Carlex Glass America. He has held senior leadership positions for several multi-billion dollar original equipment and aftermarket organizations, where he created and implemented strategic plans for growth, profitability and sustainability.

John Kett brings over 25 years of experience in the auto recycling industry. He has held numerous executive leadership roles, most recently as the CEO and President of IAA, which was valued at over $7 billion as part of a public company merger earlier in 2023. Kett was instrumental in IAA's transformational growth over the past two decades and possesses extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, and business development. Prior to his role as CEO, Kett served roles as CFO and SVP of Corporate Development of IAA as well as previous positions with Central Steel & Wire and Vistar/Safelite Auto Glass.

"Jason's track record of high performance in the automotive recycling industry makes him an outstanding addition to the executive team at B&R, and Ramzi and John each bring a wealth of relevant experience at the Board level," said Jeff Helget, President of B&R Auto. "We are thrilled to have them on board and look forward to working together to drive B&R's next chapter of growth."

About B&R Auto

B&R Auto was founded in 1980 by the Perlenfein family to efficiently reuse automotive parts while minimizing the environmental impact of the auto industry. Today, B&R offers an unparalleled selection of recycled parts for collision repair shops, body shops, and other customers through its growing network of full-service locations. For more information, visit www.autowrecking.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an LA-based private equity fund backed by a multi-billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle market businesses at an inflection point. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

SOURCE Highview Capital

