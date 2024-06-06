B&R Auto Celebrates Strategic Acquisition to Expand Nevada Market Presence

Leading Auto Recycler Deepens Footprint in Reno and Strengthens Delivery Network in Region

CORVALLIS, Ore., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&R Auto ("B&R"), a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview"), today proudly announced the acquisition of Reno Auto Wrecking ("Reno Auto"). This pivotal acquisition significantly enhances B&R's presence in Nevada, further strengthening its delivery network and complementing previous strategic acquisitions in Arizona and Oregon.

With over 40 years of industry expertise, B&R consistently delivers high-quality recycled parts to automotive collision and repair centers, as well as do-it-yourself customers across more than 20 locations in the Western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and M&A expansion.

Operating two locations in the Reno, NV area, Reno Auto is the largest full-service auto dismantler in Northern Nevada. Reno Auto has built a strong reputation in the region by offering a wide variety of high-quality recycled auto parts and salvage vehicles. Integration into the broader B&R network will further improve service to the region and expand product selection for customers.

"The acquisition of Reno Auto is a significant milestone in B&R's commitment to continuously enhancing our product selection and service levels for our customers throughout our network," said Jeff Helget, President of B&R Auto. "We are thrilled about this opportunity to better serve our customers in Nevada and beyond while strengthening our presence in the region."

About B&R Auto

B&R Auto was founded in 1980 by the Perlenfein family to efficiently reuse automotive parts while minimizing the environmental impact of the auto industry. Today, B&R offers an unparalleled selection of recycled parts for collision repair shops, body shops, and other customers through its growing network of full-service locations. For more information, visit www.autowrecking.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an LA-based private equity fund backed by a multi billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle market businesses at an inflection point. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

SOURCE Highview Capital