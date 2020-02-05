BR Brands™ Appoints Jacques Panis as Mary's Brands™ Chief Executive Officer

Prior to joining Mary's , Panis spent over six years at Shinola as president and co-founder, where he was a member of the team that developed and launched the brand, led strategic brand direction and introduced several new products. During his tenure, Shinola expanded from a boutique watch company to a renowned producer of upscale leather goods, accessories, jewelry, bicycles, and audio products. After Shinola, Panis served as the CEO of New World Diamonds, a lab-grown, conflict-free, environmentally friendly and ethically sound diamond start-up.

"We are thrilled to have Jacques assume the role of CEO at Mary's. With his proven track record as a brand builder and past leadership experience, he is well-poised to guide the company into its next chapter of success," said Sat Joshi, BR Brands' Interim CEO. "Jacques brings to Mary's a passion for innovation and a clear vision for expansion."

Making the move to cannabis is a personal one for Panis who is excited to be a part of this dynamic industry. "Within the cannabis arena, Mary's is highly respected. It's a unique brand backed by both science and a team that is 100% committed to the product," Panis said. "The two greatest assets a company possesses are its people and its products. Mary's has a superior line of products, and a team that is truly dedicated to ensuring the quality, integrity and efficacy of these offerings," Panis continued.

In Panis' capacity as Mary's CEO, he will collaborate with BR Brands to drive the development and commercialization of new and innovative products and brands that leverage the science, sales, manufacturing and distribution network of Mary's and other BR Brands companies.

Backed by Rose Capital, BR Brands acquired full control of Mary's Brands in 2019. Panis succeeds Lynn Honderd, who resigned in August 2019 and continues her relationship with Mary's as a strategic advisor.

ABOUT MARY'S BRANDS:

Mary's Brands, founded in 2013 and known for its award-winning transdermal technology found in its cannabis patch and transdermal dispensing gel pen, is dedicated to pioneering and delivering natural, THC, CBD and other cannabinoid-infused products to positively impact the lives of both people and pets. To learn more about Mary's Brands, visit www.marysbrands.com .

ABOUT BR BRANDS

BR Brands is a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG'") platform within the global legal cannabis sector, dedicated to partnering with best-in-class brands that share the same vision of integrity, commitment to consistent dosing and product efficacy. BR Brands is actively deploying new capital into the sector and continues to seek out partnerships that can facilitate entry into new geographic markets and product categories. Representing one of the largest geographic footprints of cannabis brands to-date, BR Brands centralizes strategic capital allocation and seeks to maximize operational synergies, with the goal of driving outsized returns for all stakeholders. For prospective operators and investors seeking more information on BR Brands, please contact us at info@brbrands.com or visit www.brbrands.com .

ABOUT ROSE CAPITAL

Rose Capital is an investment firm focused on providing strategic capital and operating partnerships across the global cannabis sector. The Rose team brings brand-name financial and operational expertise to the nascent legal cannabis market. For prospective operators and investors seeking more information on Rose Capital, please contact info@rosecapital.com or visit https://www.rosecapital.com .

