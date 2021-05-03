B&R Compliance Associates, an EquipNet Company, Debuts New Remote Audit Services

B&R Compliance is pleased to introduce three new options designed to prepare food and drug manufacturers to meet the evolution to remote audits and inspections. B&R will remotely and safely with no in-person contact, both identify compliance issues in your operations, and educate your staff on how to prepare for, and manage, remote inspections conducted by compliance agencies.

Option #1 – Remote Housekeeping Inspection – Regular housekeeping inspections should be part of every compliance program. Using our new remote viewer technology, we can walk through an inspection with you, and our trained eyes will help you identify any issues before they become a problem.

Option #2 – FDA Health Check – Many food and drug producers have not seen an FDA inspector for a while. Even the best run compliance programs tend to "drift" over time. Our FDA health check is a quick and easy way to help you identify if there are issues lurking or have bad habits set in that could become a problem when FDA finally does show up in the future.

Option #3 – Remote Mock FDA Inspection – Building on our highly popular mock FDA audit we have added new processes and technologies to conduct the same basic audit remotely. Using our remote viewer tools allows us to be at your site virtually. B&R's new process helps your staff become familiar with remote auditing and prepare to manage an actual FDA remote audit in the future.

To learn more about our remote processes or to schedule an inspection, health check, or mock audit give us a call at (610) 868-7183 or contact [email protected].

