BR Electric, LLC: William Benson CEO, Nathaniel Anderson, COO, Michael Mota, Chairman Retrofitting Gas-powered Vehicles to EVs

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Benson CEO of the New BR Electric, LLC; the First Company addressing a solution to the growing issue of converting gas powered automobiles to fully Electric Vehicles. Creating a better society and a cleaner world is a priority for the three powerhouse black entrepreneurs forming BR Electric, LLC.

BR Electric, a state-of-the-art retro-fitting company, utilizing proprietary systems, plans to convert gas powered vehicles to fully Electric Vehicles within a few days.

Nathaniel Anderson new COO BR Electric, former Vice President of Government Affairs/Sales and Business Development Derek Automotive Technologies and Nothing But Green Living Enterprises COO, has a vast background in both the public and private sectors.

Dr. Michael Mota, Chairman of the Board for BR Electric, former Vice President of Marketing at Alex & Ani and Seven Swords Media.

"We live in a new world where people are focused on purchasing EVs to solve climate change issues," said Benson, CEO. "There are more folks in this world that cannot afford gas in their vehicle, never mind buying an electric vehicle. We decided to step into this industry to focus on fixing what is really broken."

A true game-changer in the industry: solving environmental issues with unprecedented swiftness easing the use of fossil fuels. Consumers will save money on gas and maintenance. People will feel good about helping our environment without being forced into buying a new vehicle.

"We have a strategic solution to a very complicated problem working with municipalities and dealerships we will pilot a program to convert 100,000 vehicles; opening a showroom in my home state of Rhode Island," said BR Electric Chairman of the Board Dr. Michael Mota.

Helping the environment, creating jobs and allowing the 'average Joe' to become a part of the solution. In coming months more key technological components will make BR Electric Retro-Fitting an automotive industry interrupter.

"BR Electric will work directly with the Federal Government and around the globe to create incentive programs via grants to create affordable/free consumer conversions. BR Electric will transform the automotive business inviting systematic change within the industry," said Nathaniel Anderson, COO of BR Electric.

