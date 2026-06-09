B&R Stores Introduces Simbe's Tally Inventory Robot In Stores Across Nebraska

Family-owned grocer deploys autonomous shelf-scanning technology to strengthen shelf visibility,

pricing accuracy, and in-store execution

LINCOLN, Neb., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B&R Stores, Inc., the family-owned grocery operator behind banners including Russ's Market, Allen's, Super Saver and Cash Saver, introduced Simbe's Store Intelligence™ platform, powered by the world's first autonomous shelf-scanning robot, Tally, to select locations in Lincoln, Nebraska. By capturing real-time, shelf-level data on product availability, pricing, and placement, Simbe's Tally provides B&R store teams the visibility to respond faster and elevate the shopper experience.

B&R Stores manage thousands of SKUs across fresh, center store, and specialty categories. In the high-traffic, fast-moving environment, maintaining shelf consistency means shoppers easily find the items they need at the accurate price. Known for deep community ties and a commitment to personalized shopper service, that standard of care is B&R's reputation.

"We are committed to delivering the highest quality shopping experience, and Tally is a powerful tool that helps our associates do that more effectively every day," said Marty Jarvis, Director of Marketing at B&R Stores. "This technology eliminates repetitive manual audits so our teams can spend more time serving customers, keeping shelves stocked, and ensuring products are accurately priced."

Freeing up associates, raising the bar in-store

Store associates typically spend up to 30 hours per week on manual inventory tasks which are time-consuming, error-prone, and consistently cited as a top driver of attrition. Tally automates these responsibilities so associates can focus on the work only they can do: replenishment, store execution, and the personalized service that defines B&R. In fact, 90% of store managers say Tally makes their jobs easier, and 99% of shoppers are as or more likely to return after seeing robots in-store.

"B&R Stores has built a strong reputation by investing in both its customers and store teams," said Negar Ballard, Senior Director at Simbe. "Bringing real-time shelf intelligence into daily operations gives associates better tools to maintain the high standards B&R's shoppers expect."

Tally is built with human-centered design principles—quiet, unobtrusive, and purpose-built for busy store environments, automatically pausing for or rerouting around shoppers. Recently, Tally became the first retail technology robot to achieve UL 3300 certification which validates its ability to operate safely and reliably in dynamic, public-facing retail settings. B&R Stores joins a growing list of retailers deploying Tally to optimize shelf visibility, including SPAR Austria. Simbe's platform is deployed across 10 countries and trusted by retailers across grocery, club, home improvement, and more. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com.

About B&R Stores

B&R Stores, Inc. was founded in 1964 by Russ and Anita Raybould. The family-owned company has grown to include several supermarket banners including Russ's Market, Super Saver, Apple Market, Allen's, Cash Saver, C&R Markets, Mason's and Joe's Market located in Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri.

About Simbe

Simbe is the global leader in retail shelf digitization. Its Store Intelligence™ platform combines advanced computer vision, AI, and automation to give retailers real-time visibility into every shelf, product, and store. Deployed across 10 countries and trusted by retailers across nearly a dozen sectors, Simbe empowers organizations to scale intelligent automation, improve operational precision, and elevate both associate and shopper experiences.

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SOURCE Simbe Robotics