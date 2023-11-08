Bra Market size to grow by USD 19.04 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, CALIDA HOLDING AG and Chantelle Lingerie Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bra market is estimated to grow by USD 19.04 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.78%. The bra market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer bra market are Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, CALIDA HOLDING AG, Chantelle Lingerie Inc., Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co. Ltd., Fashion Nova LLC, GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, MAS Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Triumph Intertrade AG, UNIQLO India Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., and Wolf Lingerie SAS.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bra Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - The company offers different types of bras such as underwire bras and sports bras.

The company offers different types of bras such as underwire bras and sports bras. CALIDA HOLDING AG - The company offers different types of bras such as padded bras and wired bras.

The company offers different types of bras such as padded bras and wired bras. Chantelle Lingerie Inc. - The company offers different types of bras such as T-shirt bras, full coverage, and everyday bras.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. High fashion awareness, recovery from the pandemic's negative impact, and an increase in Internet sales are some of the major factors that have a significant effect on market growth in North America . The US is one of the key contributing countries to the market in the region.

Impactful driver- Competitors focus on providing consumer-oriented bras based on specific needs

Competitors focus on providing consumer-oriented bras based on specific needs Key Trend - Increasing focus on customer service by companies

- Increasing focus on customer service by companies Major Challenges - Rise in demand for and sales of counterfeit bra

Market Segmentation

The market is classified into t-shirt bras, sports bras, nursing bras, stick-on bras, and others. The t-shirt bra segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A T-shirt Bra can also be defined as a molded or seamless bra. Furthermore, these bras are made with smooth cups and uniform designs to create a clear profile. In addition, the proper support and lift of T-shirt bras are provided by them.

Bra Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

