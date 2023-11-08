Bra Market size to grow by USD 19.04 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, CALIDA HOLDING AG and Chantelle Lingerie Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bra market is estimated to grow by USD 19.04 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.78%. The bra market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer bra market are Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, CALIDA HOLDING AG, Chantelle Lingerie Inc., Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co. Ltd., Fashion Nova LLC, GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, MAS Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PVH Corp., Triumph Intertrade AG, UNIQLO India Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., and Wolf Lingerie SAS.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bra Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - The company offers different types of bras such as underwire bras and sports bras.
  • CALIDA HOLDING AGThe company offers different types of bras such as padded bras and wired bras.
  • Chantelle Lingerie Inc. - The company offers different types of bras such as T-shirt bras, full coverage, and everyday bras.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.  High fashion awareness, recovery from the pandemic's negative impact, and an increase in Internet sales are some of the major factors that have a significant effect on market growth in North America. The US is one of the key contributing countries to the market in the region.

  • Impactful driver- Competitors focus on providing consumer-oriented bras based on specific needs
  • Key Trend - Increasing focus on customer service by companies
  • Major Challenges -  Rise in demand for and sales of counterfeit bra 

 Market Segmentation

  • The market is classified into t-shirt bras, sports bras, nursing bras, stick-on bras, and others. The t-shirt bra segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A T-shirt Bra can also be defined as a molded or seamless bra. Furthermore, these bras are made with smooth cups and uniform designs to create a clear profile. In addition, the proper support and lift of T-shirt bras are provided by them.

Bra Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

