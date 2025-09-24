Braavo Capital Celebrates 10 Years, $2 Billion in Financing Deployed, and Reflects on the Next Era of App Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Braavo Capital, the leading funding partner for mobile app businesses, is celebrating a decade of fueling innovation and growth in the global app economy. Since its launch ten years ago in September of 2015, Braavo has provided app developers and publishers over $2 billion in equity-free financing, transforming how app businesses leverage capital and scale in today's fast-paced consumer app economy.

Early Bet on Subscription Apps

Braavo first recognized the power of mobile subscriptions long before they reshaped the app industry. Shortly after launching, Apple expanded its in-app subscription feature across all app categories. Braavo moved quickly to pioneer factoring and revenue-based financing solutions for subscription app developers and publishers adapting to increased competition and the need to invest in paid user acquisition. Early funding from Braavo meant companies could reinvest capital and scale without dilution – which led to partnerships with some of the fastest-growing subscription apps over the years, including the likes of Blinkist, BetterMe, Prisma Labs (Lensa AI) and Lifesum.

The Engine Behind Braavo's Success

Under the hood, Braavo's business insights platform has been the foundation of its ability to consistently back emerging industry leaders. By unifying app store subscription reporting and leveraging predictive analytics, Braavo turned data into sharper capital decisions and market-shaping growth bets. By connecting paid user acquisition directly to recurring revenue and retention, Braavo not only financed with conviction but also accelerated the growth of mobile businesses that went on to shape the app economy itself.

Scaling the Web2App Revolution

Over the last five years, the industry has shifted beyond selling on the app stores toward direct, higher-margin web subscriptions, much of it driven by regulatory changes and market demand for more precise control over customer conversion and attribution. Braavo anticipated this transformation early on and launched Braavo Growth Ventures (BGV) – an end-to-end subscriber acquisition platform built to help apps acquire and monetize web subscribers profitably at scale. To date, BGV has invested in over 40 companies through its web2app portfolio, fueling the industry's latest transition to multi-platform growth and positioning its partners to lead the next decade's biggest growth opportunity.

A Profitable, Long-Term Partner

In 2024, Braavo raised its Series B to continue investing in web2app growth and to deepen its partnerships with founders via Braavo Growth Ventures. Just one year later, BGV also reached profitability, underscoring the company's financial discipline and rigorous approach to sustainability. "Profitability means stability – for us and for the founders we support," said Mark Loranger, CEO of Braavo Capital. "It shows that we're focused on alignment with our portfolio companies – both today and well into the future. In an unpredictable market, that reliability is exactly what founders need."

Looking Ahead

"From day one, we've done our best to stay ahead of the curve," Loranger said. "We were early to back subscription apps, we've helped founders navigate platform shifts, and now we're enabling them to scale in a multi-platform world. Our tenth anniversary isn't just about looking back – it's about financing the next decade of growth for the entire mobile industry. We believe that our unique position as a specialized financing partner in this industry – built on trust, reliability, and long-term partnership – is what sets us apart."

About Braavo Capital

Founded in New York City in 2015, Braavo Capital operates across North America and Europe. Its technology-driven financing platform has supported more than 8,000 apps worldwide, offering everything from daily factoring of App Store earnings to multi-million-dollar credit facilities. With over $2 billion in financing delivered, Braavo is the premier growth partner for the world's leading app businesses. www.getbraavo.com

