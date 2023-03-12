BRAC Bank Selects Newgen to Deploy Document Management System (DMS) for Faster and Better Customer Service

Enables over 2,000 co-workers across 187 branches and 8 sub-branches to transform day-to-day operations

DHAKA, Bangladesh, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, announced that BRAC Bank, one of the largest financial institutions, based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has successfully implemented Newgen's DMS. DMS is a part of Newgen's contextual content services (ECM) platform that will help the bank streamline end-to-end customers' journeys and deliver transformed experiences.



With the deployment, the bank has a centralized repository for securely managing its end-to-end physical and electronic records while retaining integrity and authenticity. The system enables the bank to stay compliant, facilitates instant uploading of documents, triggers automatic e-mail alerts & notifications, and ensures seamless integration with the core banking applications & third-party systems.

"As a customer-centric bank, BRAC Bank always strives to provide a delightful customer experience. We think embracing new technology is the best way to provide faster and more seamless service. And, that's why we have rolled out Document Management System. Newgen's team aligned with our master plan, maintained active engagement during the entire DMS implementation cycle, and ensured a glitch-free and timely deployment. We have significantly minimized turnaround time, digitized paper-based operations, and eliminated process bottlenecks. We will continue to adopt the best-in-class technology to serve our customers better," said Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank.

"We value the adaptability and involvement of our customers at every stage. We are delighted with BRAC Bank's successful implementation of its digital banking initiatives to transform customer-facing processes. Our solutions will help the bank establish a strong digital foundation while empowering them to stay current, competitive, and future-ready. We are keen to work closely with the bank to explore additional avenues for digitally transforming their organization," said Tarun Nandwani, Chief Operating Officer, Newgen Software.

About BRAC Bank



BRAC Bank Limited, traded as 'BRACBANK' on Dhaka Stock Exchange, has been one of the fastest-growing banks in Bangladesh with a particular focus on the SME segment. BRAC Bank takes pride at the highest Moody's Rating (currently Ba3) among all banks in Bangladesh for five consecutive years. It is also the first and only bank in Bangladesh with an issuer rating by S&P Global Ratings (B+). With 1.3 million customers, the bank has already proved to be the largest collateral-free SME financier. A member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), it continues to serve as a standard bearer for governance, transparency, ethics and compliance. For more information, visit: https://www.bracbank.com/en/

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

